Ryan Mallett cause of death: What happened to the former New England Patriots quarterback?

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, a third-round pick out of Arkansas, died on Tuesday, June 27 after he drowned in Florida.

Ryan was 35 and was currently working as the head football coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas. During his NFL career, he played for the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, starting eight games throughout his career and playing in other 13.

According to Deltaplex News, the quarterback was transported to a Florida hospital from a beach but was pronounced deceased upon arrival. He was a legendary quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, earning two Second-Team All-SEC accolades in 2009 and 2010.

There is no further information available about the former quarterback's passing, and we'll update the article shortly after more details arrive.

Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Plenty of franchises sent out a statement about the quarterback's death. The New England Patriots sent condolences to the family:

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.

The NFL official account also sent condolences to his family:

NFL @NFL The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/FvdhQmrTh6

How many years Ryan Mallett played in the NFL?

The former quarterback had a seven-year career in the league.

He spent three years with the Patriots from 2011 to 2013, serving as Tom Brady's backup during this period. In 2014, he moved to the Houston Texans, where he was the immediate backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick and became the starter later in the season. In 2015, he lost the starter battle to Brian Hoyer.

There were stints with the Texans and the Ravens after leaving the Patriots

Later in 2015, he moved to the Baltimore Ravens, where he stayed until the end of the 2017 season. He played in eight games for the franchise while acting as Joe Flacco's backup.

The tragic news that hit the NFL today come after Leonard Fournette's near-tragedy when his car burned while he was driving. A sad day for the league, and especially for Arkansas fans who had plenty of good moments with him as their quarterback.

