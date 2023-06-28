Who is Ryan Mallett’s ex-wife Tiffany Seeley? All about former Patriots QB's personal life

Tiffany Seeley, Ryan Mallet's ex-wife, is in focus today as news emerged about the tragic death of the former NFL quarterback. The player who suited up for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, passed away at the young age of 35. Reports say that he drowned while he was in Florida.

Former teammates and coaches like Bill Belichick have passed their condolences on the tragic affair. His college football team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, also passed their thoughts and prayers to his mother and extended family. The high school, where he was currently the head coach, also had kind words.

However, at the time of his tragic demise, Ryan Mallet was not married to anyone. However, he was briefly married earlier to Tiffany Seeley. It was a brief marriage that lasted only four months, from June 17, 2020 to October 19, 2020.

During the time, when the COVID pandemic hit, the former quarteback moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas, where he took up a job at the local high school as an assistant coach. His wife joined him there but things went downhill fast and culminated in a divorce that was anything but mutually agreeable.

After the divorce, she also asked for $2000 monthly payments saying it was mentioned in the prenup. Ryan Mallet contested those charges through his lawyers. They also argued over their pets and who gets to keep them, saying that the quarterback has reneged on his promise of letting her share custody of their dogs, writing,

"... randomly last month he decided he just wasn’t going to let me see them at all anymore. Soo that’s the situation currently and I’m going to have to take it to court to fight for anything where I won’t have to separate them.”

What did Tiffany Seeley do after divorce from Ryan Mallet?

After her breakup with Ryan Mallet, Tiffany Seeley gave her side of the story. She said that she had moved to Mountain Home to join him, begun new jobs and initially everything looked good. But then she said,

“Then came Covid, cheating, and drama around the corner to wake me up from this fairytale I thought I was living. Anyway, to say the least I’ve been waiting for 2021 as many people have been. It’s important to ask yourself not are you happy with the situation you are in but are you happy with who YOU are and how you acted during these hard times."

She further added that she was unhappy with herself for having forced herself to do something that clearly did not sit well with her.

“For me I realized I hated the person I’d become because I was constantly trying to change things out of my control. I tried to force myself to be happy where I was at, force someone else to show me the love I knew I deserved, force what I thought should happen next to happen. Well the year is almost over and I’ve realized I will never try to force anything again.”

Tiffany Seeley has since started her own venture on OnlyFans, where she goes by the name 'Tiffany Uncensored'. She has also been active on Instagram and other social media platforms in promoting her newfound role as an independent creator.

