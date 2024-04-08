Why was T'Vondre Sweat arrested? Looking at charges pressed against former Texas Longhorns DL

Former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat declared for the 2024 NFL draft following a five-year collegiate career. However, the 22-year-old recently found himself in legal trouble, leading to his arrest on Sunday.

Why was T'Vondre Sweat arrested?

As per reports, the Texas Longhorns DL was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail for driving while intoxicated. The 22-year-old is facing a DWI charge following the incident. Driving under the influence is considered a Class B misdemeanor in the state of Texas, carrying a fine of $2,000 and 180 days in jail.

According to an article by Billy Gates of KXAN-TV, T'Vondre Sweat posted a bail of $3,000 and was released from the Travis County Jail shortly after he was booked for the DWI charge.

KXAN reporter Noah Gross caught the former Longhorns DL and his attorney outside of the County Jail, but they declined to provide any statement on the incident. Sweat was seen covering his face with a towel and a mask while leaving after posting his bail.

T'Vondre Sweat's collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns

The 22-year-old DL began his collegiate career as a true freshman with the Longhorns back in 2019. Sweat played in all 13 games, tallying nine tackles and one sack on the field. During his sophomore year in 2020, the Longhorns DL recorded 22 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

During the 2021 season, the Texas Longhorns appointed Steve Sarkisian as the new head coach. Sweat played in 12 games under Sarkisian's debut campaign and recorded 22 total tackles and one sack. However, his team finished the season with a 5-7 overall campaign. During his senior year, Sweat tallied 30 total tackles in 13 games for the Longhorns.

The 22-year-old returned for his extra year of eligibility in 2023, which was provided by the NCAA due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Sweat recorded 45 total tackles and two sacks in 14 games while the Longhorns finished the season as Big 12 champions but had a CFP semifinal loss to Washington.

Sweat was awarded the 2023 Outland Trophy for his performance and was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He was also honored as a Unanimous All-American before declaring himself for the 2024 NFL draft.

