Why are teams leaving the Big 12? How will it affect the ambitious realignment plans of Pac 12 & SEC?

So far in 2023, the highlight of the Big 12 conference is the confirmation of the exit of its two top programs. Texas and Oklahoma reached an agreement to depart the conference and join the Southeastern Conference a year earlier than previously anticipated.

The exit of the Longhorns and Sooners program is spurred by money. The attractive television rights agreement of the SEC has enticed the two teams. In 2020, the SEC successfully secured a 10-year media deal worth $3 billion with ESPN, which is set to begin in 2024.

However, they are not to blame. The equal revenue-sharing model of the Big 12 has kept them at a disadvantage financially for a while. This is not the case in other Power Five conferences where revenue is distributed more deservingly among its member schools.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon departing from his position as Big 12 commissioner in the summer of 2007, Kevin Weiberg voiced his frustration with the revenue distribution model. He expressed concerns that the matter could potentially create divisions and hinder the league's progress.

That is now beginning to occur. The conference is starting to crumble from the top, losing its two most prominent members. Without a doubt, this is expected to have an adverse effect on the conference. Nonetheless, there won’t be a change in the model despite criticism.

Bad Take Blake @BadTakeBlake_ Oklahoma will be better than Texas in the SEC. Who are other winners and losers of conference realignment? Oklahoma will be better than Texas in the SEC. Who are other winners and losers of conference realignment? https://t.co/doTnxf0GJl

A blessing for the SEC

With an impressive track record of securing 12 out of the last 16 national championships in college football, the SEC has firmly established its dominance in the sport. The addition of these two esteemed programs will further strengthen its position as a powerhouse.

Texas and Oklahoma have over the years primed themselves as the two most prominent brands in the Big 12. Their exit will not only decrease the level of attention on the conference, but also further boost the marketability and competitiveness of the SEC.

The Big 12 could potentially dry out Pac-12

In mitigating the loss of Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 plans an expansion. This is despite Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF joining as a member at the start of the 2023 season. Their most favored candidates for expansion are from the Pac-12.

365 Sports @365sportsYT



ranked the remaining athletic departments, minus the new members.



Which school(s) will lead the charge in a sans Texas/Oklahoma Big 12 With Texas and Oklahoma leaving the #Big12 after this year, how do the remaining athletic departments stack up? @CraigSmoak ranked the remaining athletic departments, minus the new members.Which school(s) will lead the charge in a sans Texas/Oklahoma Big 12 With Texas and Oklahoma leaving the #Big12 after this year, how do the remaining athletic departments stack up? 👀@CraigSmoak ranked the remaining athletic departments, minus the new members. Which school(s) will lead the charge in a sans Texas/Oklahoma Big 12⁉️ https://t.co/snEUjSSUwJ

The Pac-12 has struggled to secure a media rights deal over the last couple of months and that does not appear to be resolved soon. While the officials of the conference continue to reinforce the deal will be done in no time, there are simply no indications of that.

Arizona and Colorado have held substantive discussions with the Big 12 over realignment ,but are both waiting to see the outcome of the Pac-12 media deal. Looking at the never-ending wait for the deal, it might not be too far-fetched a couple of Pac-12 teams decide to exit.

Poll : 0 votes