Why did Tyler Buchner leave Notre Dame? Former ND QB's transfer to Alabama explored

Tyler Buchner, the quarterback, is now at the disposal of Nick Saban in Alabama. Prior to joining the Crimson Tide, he spent two seasons with Notre Dame.

So why did Tyler Buchner leave Notre Dame? The major reason he decided to move was because of a better opportunity in Alabama.

Buchner was handed the starting QB job by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees last season in Notre Dame. But he then suffered a shoulder injury against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Week 2 of the 2022 season. This led to him missing out on the rest of the season for the Fighting Irish.

Tommy Rees then made his exit for Alabama as their new OC. But before Rees left, he brought in veteran quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest. Hartman had more experience than Buchner and had put up incredible numbers in five seasons to become a Wake Forest star. This led to him being unanimously considered as the starting QB over Tyler Buchner for the 2023 season.

Thus, Buchner made his transfer to Alabama in hopes of having a more prominent role after Bryce Young was drafted into the NFL this year.

He has been in contention for the starting QB job along with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. But coach Saban decided to go with Milroe as QB1 for the first two games against Middle Tennessee and Texas.

However, Buchner still got time on the field during their season opener. In the limited time on the field, the quarterback recorded 27 passing yards and one rushing touchdown for nine yards. He did not play during their Week 2 loss against Texas Longhorns, as Milroe went on to play throughout that whole game.

Tyler Buchner is expected to be the starting quarterback against South Florida

Even before naming Jalen Milroe as the starting QB in week 1, Nick Saban said the starting role would always be open for the one who performs better. After their defeat against Texas, Buchner is expected to replace Milroe in the Week 3 matchup against South Florida.

According to various reports, coach Saban implemented changes following their disastrous home loss against Texas. Earlier this week, during a press conference, the coach stated that players must perform well on the field if they want to secure their position on the roster.

"Everything is performance based. Like I said before, and I said this to the team. If you want security at your position, then you have to play well. That's what gets your security at your position. If you're not playing well, then we're gonna evaluate can anybody else play that position more consistently, better, whatever", Saban said.