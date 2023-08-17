Will Big 12 change its name to Big 16? CFB insider sheds more light on the possibility of future eastern expansion

The Big 12 has been one of the more active conferences in realignment and expansion, and now, they may change their name.

With the Big 12 adding four more teams, many wondered if the conference would change its name to Big 16. According to CFB insider MHver3, this is a high possibility.

"Things to look out for in the coming weeks with Big12. -possible name change to Big16. -sports data revenue deal that will increase payouts to all schools -BY has a meeting with B12 presidents soon and his stance on future eastern expansion is eye-opening."

Given the number of teams, changing their name to the Big 16 does make sense. However, the conference has yet to reveal if that is the plan.

Is the Big 12 done with expansion?

The Big 12 first dealt with Texas and Oklahoma going to the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which many disagreed with. After those schools left, the conference added Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah this year.

The Big 12 was also in talks with Gonzaga and UConn, but Commissioner Brett Yormark came out and declared the conference was done expanding.

"Right now, we're done," Yormark told The Marchand and Ourand Podcast. "We had a vision. When I came onboard, there [were] three things that we really wanted to address, big picture items."

The Commissioner revealed the plan for the Big 12 was to get a new TV deal, resolve the Texas-Oklahoma situation, and then finally expand.

"The last of the three items was expansion. Could we set ourselves up for future expansion? My board had an appetite to pursue that. Those were the three things we wanted to do. We accomplished all three in my first year."

Although the Big 12 has now expanded to 16 teams, they are still not the premier conference in college football.

The SEC still remain the best conference in college football, especially with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the Big 10 have added teams in realignment and are closing the gap on the SEC.

