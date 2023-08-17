New Big 12 teams put Brett Yormark in a comfortable spot, capable of dictating the next move in conference realignments

The new Big 12 teams have put Commissioner Brett Yormark in an incredible spot, as the conference is viewed as one of the best.

Over the course of the college football offseason, the conference added Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State beginning in 2024. However, the Big 12 continues to look for more universities that can add value to the conference.

On The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Yormark discussed some programs he spoke to but could not get them to join.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga and, unfortunately, things didn't work out only because the dream scenario unfolded for us. So those conversations are no longer. I'm a big admirer of both those programs. They're fantastic for all the right reasons.

"But right now I'm focused on the transition of those four (new teams) in right now. And also how do I leverage the fact that I'm now a 16-team league in 10 states with 90 million people in four different time zones? So that's my focus right now." h/t The Kansas City Star

With the primary focus being on the new Big 12 teams, it will be interesting to see how the conference looks in the near future.

Will new Big 12 teams make the conference a top league in college football?

The four new Big 12 teams are going to have a significant impact on how the conference and college football is viewed. Commissioner Brett Yormark has had an international vision for the Big 12, specifically with Big 12 Mexico.

The new Big 12 teams have the ability to make an impact, with Arizona State and Arizona being closer to the United States-Mexico border. That gives the people of Mexico more potential to have teams to latch on to.

As a conference, they're closing the gap on the Southeastern Conference. They're battling for the second spot with the Big Ten, but Brett Yormark has done a great job of adding programs to strengthen the conference instead of just inflating its numbers.

Colorado has the impact of coach Deion Sanders in a Power Five and quickly building a force. Utah is the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 Conference champions and continues to shine.

These additions have made the Big 12 feel more important and become a top conference. However, it would be unfair to not give Yormark his flowers for the vision of growth both nationally and internationally for the conference.