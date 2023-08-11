Will California leave Pac-12 for the ACC? Analysing the options for Kliavkoff's powerhouses amid AAC expansion rumors

California have found themselves in a precarious situation amidst the ongoing conference realignment. The Golden Bears have been a member of the Pac-12 for ages, but the future of the conference has become uncertain as two-thirds of its members have announced their realignment.

These desertions have left Cal and the other three remaining schools clutching at straws. The Golden Bears in particular have been seeking a solution that involves a move to a Power 5 conference. Options like the Big Ten and the SEC have been considered, but they both seem unwilling to add the school at the moment.

Recently, the Board of Presidents of the Atlantic Coast Conference decided against voting for the Golden Bears and their California neighbors, Stanford, to join the conference. That effectively ticks the ACC out of the options for the Golden Bears. But only time will tell, as a lot can change in a matter of days in conference realignment.

Is the AAC Cal's best option?

If the Golden Bears remain without a future destination among the Power 5 conferences, there are other choices among the lower-tier conferences. In that case, the American Athletic Conference is one of the choices available to the Golden Bears.

Cal offers unique opportunities to the AAC. First, the Golden Bears have a strong academic standing and an equally robust athletic program with a history of high-level competition. Their footprint in the West is an added advantage.

Whether the AAC can be advantageous to the Golden Bears is a different question altogether. The Bears have had a long history of playing at the most competitive level of college football. A less competitive conference like the AAC would reduce the exposure Golden Bears get.

Lesser exposure would mean lesser revenue. Lesser revenue would mean student-athletes and coaches would not be drawn to the school, and would also imply reduced might to develop athletic facilities.

However, the Golden Bears may have to deal with the fact that their media appeal has taken a hit. The Big Ten is reluctant to add them because it already has USC and UCLA in the California market.

But why would the ACC pass them over when its Westernmost football program is Louisville? Is it because they don't guarantee TV dollars, the major catalyst in the conference realignment?

Perhaps if the media stock of the Golden Bears was among the clouds, they would consider going independent, at least with football. But how much will the media firms offer to buy their games?