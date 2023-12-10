Will Jayden Daniels play in the Bowl Game? LSU QB's status explored 

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels reached the pinnacle of his football career after bagging the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday. Now, all left for him is to declare for the 2024 NFL draft or represent the Tigers at the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1.

Despite having a top-notch quarterback, LSU failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff. As part of probably the toughest conference in the country, the SEC, the team finished third in the West, with a 6-2 record, 9-3 overall, behind Mississippi and Alabama. Their bowl game opponents, the Badgers, finished third in the B10 West, with a 5-4 conference record and 7-5 overall.

Will Jayden Daniels play in the bowl game?

The Heisman winner would prefer not to ruin his NFL draft stock for a bowl game with very little importance. Moreover, he discussed his plans, which indicated how he would like to spend his future days.

"I'm just trying to enjoy the moment here with these guys and their family and enjoy what we’re doing," Daniels said. "After all this is done, I’ll probably just sit down with my family and go from there."

He further described his decision-making process and how he likes to go about things:

"A lot of prayers and then you have to weigh out the pros and cons and talk to your family. Honestly, just see what’s best for you and your future. Then from there, you go and you talk to your coaches and stuff like that. That’s kind of how the process has been for me."

Jayden Daniels has been outstanding this year, ranking No.1 in ESPN's quarterback rating with a 95.7 score. The senior has thrown for 3812 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions in the regular season. Moreover, ESPN's NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has listed him as No. 4 in the 2024 draft.

What bowl game will LSU play in 2024?

The LSU Tigers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Formerly known as the Hall of Fame Bowl (1986-1995) and the Outback Bowl (1996-2022). The game was played at Tampa Stadium earlier, but the location has been shifted to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Interestingly, the bowl game is played on the first day of the New Year, which used to be associated with many College Football Playoff games.