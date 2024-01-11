Will Michigan have to vacate wins after National Championship win? Exploring the implications of Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal

Michigan secured the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night with a win against Washington at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It was the program’s first national title since 1997, but this came amid an investigation for an alleged infraction.

The NCAA is currently investigating the Wolverines for an alleged sign-stealing operation. The program has been accused of conducting in-person scouting at future opponents’ games over the last couple of years. This is a practice that has been outlawed by the NCAA since 1994.

Following the national title success, there’s been speculation across the college football world that the NCAA might eventually vacate the team’s wins. Let’s examine the possibilities of this.

Will Michigan have to vacate wins after the national championship win?

The NCAA Infraction Committee is currently investigating Michigan for the alleged sign-stealing operation. Should the program be found guilty of any form of infraction regarding the allegation, the Wolverines could see their wins vacated by the governing body as a disciplinary action.

Vacation of victory has been a way in which the NCAA has punished college programs guilty of infractions over the course of time. When a team is penalized with a vacated victory, it officially loses its victory in a particular game, but the opposing team retains its loss on record.

The practice of vacating victories has been criticized by players, fans, and media over the years. However, it remains one of the NCAA's preferred penalties for infractions related to past misconduct. For the record, more than 160 college football teams have had their win vacated by the NCAA.

Should Michigan's victories be vacated for the periods in question for the alleged sign stealing, this will certainly cost the program some championship. The Wolverines will have a total of three Big Ten championships and their recent national title taken away from them.

Will Jim Harbaugh be sanctioned by the NCAA?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could also be sanctioned by the NCAA if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing in respect to the sign-stealing allegation. Notably, the coach has claimed that he had no awareness of the alleged sign-stealing operation within the program.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Harbaugh could be in the NFL at the time the NCAA concludes its investigation. The coach is currently being linked to a return to the professional stage, which he has been open to for a while.

According to reports, teams looking to bring him in include the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders.