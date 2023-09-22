Xavier Weaver NFL Draft: When will Colorado wide receiver become eligible to get drafted?

One of the most prominent prospects under the radar of dominant Colorado team is wide receiver Xavier Weaver, who entered the transfer portal from USF and has been a standout performer for the Buffaloes alongside Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

He is a fifth-year senior who is taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is eligible for the 2024 draft.

Xavier Weaver is known for his quickness, ability to run several routes, and good timing on his catches. Fox Sports "College Football" even had him as an under-the-radar Heisman contender.

Xavier Weaver has never been short of confidence and he made a brave proclamation that seems to be coming true when he joined Colorado via the transfer portal in February.

"I feel like this is a big chance for all of us," Weaver said. "We're all going to throw up 1,000 yards."

Xavier Weaver thriving under Deion Sander's tutelage

After a dominant performance for Colorado against Nebraska, where Weaver had 10 receptions for 170 yards, including a touchdown, his coach, Deion Sanders, was full of praise for the wide receiver.

"Xavier is a dawg. He is a go-getter. He wants that ball. He high-points it and he can get deep. He is great off the jam. Great run out of the catch. He is really a return man as well. The kid loves the game of football. So, I promise you are going to see a season filled with that. Because that is the kind of kid he is and he loves to compete. He loves to compete.”

Weaver shrugged off the praise after the game, showing a mentality of not being satisfied no matter how high the standards set for himself are.

"We wanted to run it up, we didn’t even do what we were supposed to do,” Weaver said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do yet. I can’t put a grade on us. We have high standards.”

Under the tutelage of Coach Prime on a dominant team that includes the talent of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Xavier Weaver is likely to shine and be on the radar of several NFL scouts.