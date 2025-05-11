“Ya’ll are everything for me”: Jacquees pens down heartfelt letter for Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra on Mother’s Day

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has had a complicated relationship with Jacquees due to various cheating allegations against the popular singer and rapper.

Ad

The two have a kid, Snow Sanders Broad Nax, who turned nine months old two days ago.

On Mother's Day, Jacquees wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram for his mom and Deiondra, appreciating their impact on his life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Mother’s Day! Mama, thank you for giving me life and showing me what real love looks like," Jacquees wrote. "You made me a man. And Deiondra… thank you for blessing me with our son. I watched what you went through to bring him here, and I’ll never forget that. I’ve been all over the world, but nothing compares to the love I have for y’all. Y’all are everything to me."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jacquees accompanied the heartwarming message with a few nostalgic snaps of his mom, Deiondra and their son, Snow.

Deiondra Sanders offers insight into her challenging pregnancy

Deiondra Sanders' and Jacquees' relationship troubles began while she was pregnant. The pregnancy wasn't planned and was an extremely high-risk one.

Doctors told Coach Prime's daughter that she wouldn't make it out of the third trimester. Hence, giving birth to Snow was no less than a miracle for her.

Ad

After giving birth to Snow on the same day as Deion Sanders' birthday, Deiondra wrote:

"I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had,” Deiondra wrote. “I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day.

Ad

"I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry… I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY."

Deiondra's relationship with Jacquees is unclear, as when an interviewer asked her on March 20 whether or not she's single, she said it's "in god's hands" and they're trying to figure it out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More