“You got a chance to explode”: CFB insider details how Carson Beck can have a Cam Ward like fate in 2025

While many fans and analysts expected Carson Beck to be in his NFL rookie year right now, the former Georgia quarterback will start fresh with Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes in 2025.

Ad

The former Georgis star didn't have the best season with the Bulldogs last year, either. Hence, coming back for another year and developing under Cristobal's offense gives him another opportunity to prove himself.

While discussing his top five returning quarterbacks, analyst Josh Pate chose Beck over Sam Leavitt for the No. 1 spot. Pate shared that Beck's mental strength would play a huge role in 2025 while also highlighting his opportunities to have a big year like Cam Ward had in 2024.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Most people expect Carson beck to be in the NFL, and he's not," Pate said. "It's a really funny thing, because if you're mentally weak, that can cripple you. If you have a little mental toughness, it can do the same thing that it did to Cam Ward. Cam Ward went to Miami because he did not like the feedback he got. He didn't like where he was going to go in the draft. So he went down there and dominated.

Ad

"Beck doesn't have to be the number one pick, what he does have to be is wired the right way. ... If you're wired the right way, you're about to go play for Shannon Dawson. You're about to go face ACC defenses playing for Shannon Dawson, you got a chance to explode. You got a chance to have the best year."

Ad

Mario Cristobal offers insight on Carson Beck's injury

Carson Beck took a surprise exit from the Bulldogs due to various reasons, one of them his season-ending injury during the SEC championship game against Texas, which hurt his elbow and sent him on a long rehab journey.

Talking about the Miami QB's recovery on May 15, Cristobal shared that Beck has started to throw again and looks healthy.

Ad

Cristobal also shared that Beck has been cleared for everything and is good to join team practices now.

"He looks great," the coach said. "He's been throwing the ball and he looks normal. He looks even better than normal. He feels like he's just about there, and we start our entire team workouts. He is cleared to do everything, so it's exciting times for him and our football team."

The Hurricanes will take on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame on August 31st to kick off the 2025 college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More