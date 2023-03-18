10 Superheroes who can read minds

It is no secret that superheroes can do a lot of things that their fans cannot, but reading minds is a skill that comes only to a few of them. However, most warriors do have their own strengths and super-strengths. Meanwhile, some have psychic abilities, giving them control over their opponents.

Marvel and DC universes have a huge repertoire of superpowers, with some of them capable of looking into another being’s thoughts. This makes superheroes more powerful than both their allies and enemies. There are mutants, demigods, aliens, Inhumans, wizards, and enhanced humans to consider when listing out telepaths.

Whether supernatural or occult science, reading minds has captured the imagination of comic book readers and movie viewers. It is one power that most fans would want to possess themselves.

Disclaimer: The characters are not ranked in any particular order.

Professor X, Jean Grey, and 8 other superheroes capable of reading minds

Telepathy is a powerful tool for any fighter. Many warriors with this gift use it to their advantage, but not all comic book telepaths are heroes, and many of them are anti-heroes and villains.

Reading minds can be both a boon and a bane since it thrusts a lot of responsibility as well as confusion into the minds of the telepath. Some superheroes are capable of handling this pressure better than others.

1) Professor X

The psychic powers of Professor X make him the leader of X-Men (Image via Marvel)

The leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, is an extremely skilled mind reader. He uses Cerebro to form a psychic connection with Earth-bound beings and even aliens across galaxies. Professor X can control minds and motions, erase as well as create memories, and do a lot more.

Needless to say, as the leader of the X-Men, he is on the heroes' side.

2) Jean Grey

Jean Grey is one of the most powerful telepaths (Image via Marvel)

Jean Grey’s reputation comes with being Professor X’s first student. Though her telepathic abilities were blocked by Professor X in her childhood, they returned stronger than before.

With the ability to communicate with humans and animals, enhance their power and control their physical sensations, Jean is one of the strongest psychics in the universe.

3) Franklin Richards

Franklin is a child but a powerful telepath (Image courtesy Marvel)

The first son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin was a mutant by birth.

The psychic abilities of this young child are immense. He can warp realities, create pocket dimensions and astral projections, and is capable of precognition. Like his advanced telepathic skills, reading minds comes naturally to him. There may be even more power in Franklin as he grows older.

4) Emma Frost

The greatest strength of Emma Frost is reading and influencing minds (Image via Marvel)

Starting as a negative character, Emma Frost has reformed to the good side. This mutant hero is a formidable psychic and an important member of the X-Men.

Her telepathy goes to the extent of reading minds, controlling thoughts, and changing personalities. She can also induce pain, sedate, make astral projections, and even enhance other mutants’ powers.

5) Mantis

Mantis is a compassionate telepath (Image courtesy Marvel)

Mantis was introduced to viewers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, but comic book readers have known about this telepath for many years. She is an enigmatic combination of psychic powers and martial arts fit to take down many superheroes.

However, her chief quality is empathy and she uses her superior ability to read emotions, and can even empathize with plants.

6) Martian Manhunter

Psychic abilities make J'onn more powerful than many superheroes (Image via DC Comics)

J’onn J’onnz, known as the Martian Manhunter, is one of the most potent members of DC’s Justice League team.

His powers include reading thoughts, tracking characters through timelines, bending the wills of gods and demons, and protecting the Earth single-handedly. It's a relief that this mighty character has his morals in the right place.

7) Nate Grey

Nate is a formidable combination of physical and mental powers (Image via Marvel)

This artificially created child of Scott Summers and Jean Grey, Nathaniel has incredible psychic powers. The hero can control minds, broadcast his own thoughts across the multiverse, and pull out others’ astral projections. He may even be more powerful than his parent, Jean Grey.

8) Saturn Girl

Known as Imra, Saturn Girl debuted in DC’s Adventure Comics #247. She is a superhero from the future – the 30th century, and her home is on Saturn's moon, Titan.

Her chief ability is telepathy and she is skilled at using it against her opponents. Belonging to a planet of telepaths, she founded the Legion of Superheroes in the 30th century.

9) Doctor Strange

This Marvel Avenger is a sorcerer and a telepath (Image courtesy Marvel)

Stephen Vincent Strange, or Doctor Strange, is a neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer. A superhero from the Marvel universe, the doctor is a sorcerer supreme with advanced magical powers. Besides flight and martial arts, his mystical powers include telepathy.

10) Aquaman

A marine superhero, Aquaman has psychic powers (Image via DC)

A DC Comics hero, Aquaman is the king of Atlantis, an underwater country. In the comics, he founded the Justice League of America. In the movies, he plays the role of an empathetic ruler.

His abilities include self-healing, super speed, underwater breathing, and mind-reading, and he can easily communicate with all marine life.

As already stated, these names are only a few picks. There are many others with highly developed psychic powers such as Doctor Fate, Cable, and Madame Web. Many of the anti-heroes like Namor, Specter, and Manchester Black are also very powerful psychic characters in the Marvel and DC universes.

