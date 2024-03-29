6 best films to watch if you liked Wonka

Wonka is a 2023 musical fantasy film. A critical and commercial hit, the film is the prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, released in 1971 and starring Gene Wilder.

The film's success can be attributed to the whimsical adventures, the stunning visuals, and the gorgeous background scores. Playing the titular role of Willy Wonka is Timothee Chalamet, whose performance has been praised by critics and fans alike. Wonka maps the journey of Willy Wonka from a dreamer with great imagination to the beloved chocolate maker.

The film is directed by Paul King, with a cast that includes Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, and Rowan Atkinson.

6 films that should be on your watchlist if you loved Wonka

1) Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington 2 is a cheerful movie that can entertain audiences of all ages. The fun adventure is a sequel to Paddington, released in 2014. The film's storytelling, convincing visuals, and loveable characters make it a hit amongst fans. Directed by Paul King, the film is highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes as well as IMdB and stars Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Hugh Grant in live-action roles.

The film's plot revolves around Paddington, now settled with the Brown family. He manages to save enough money to buy Aunt Lucy a birthday gift, only for it to be stolen very soon. Paddington must find the stolen gift before it's too late.

2) Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

An adaptation of Roald Dahl's book of the same name, Fantastic Mr. Fox is a stop-motion feature directed by Wes Anderson. Warm and beautiful, the visuals of this film are captivating. The writing is clever with a unique blend of humor, likening it to Wonka. The terrific cast of the film includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Bill Murray.

The plot of the film revolves around an urban fox who must help his community survive a farmer's protest.

3) Matilda (2022)

The adaptation of the film from 1996, Matilda has the same qualities as Wonka. Both are lighthearted musicals, but Matilda, produced by Netflix, has a pang of familiarity as well. Following the protagonist's journey through the discovery of her superpowers, Matilda portrays life through the lens of a young girl. The film is directed by Matthew Warchus, with a cast including Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, and Lashana Lynch.

The film's plot is as follows,

"Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results."

4) Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the 1964 film starring Julie Andrews. Colorful and welcoming, the film has been received well by fans and critics. The live-action Disney movie Mary Poppins Returns introduces Emily Blunt as the magical nanny. The film was directed by Rob Marshall and features a cast including Ben Whishaw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Colin Firth.

The plot of the film revolves around Mary Poppins, a nanny with magical powers who returns to visit the Banks children after a personal tragedy strikes them.

5) Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Directed by Tim Burton, Alice in Wonderland is a great continuation of the original story. The film is filled with uniquely colorful shots that blend well with the story's theme. Burton's direction leads the film towards an organically intended storyline, making it one of the best live-action Disney films. The film's cast includes Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world from her childhood adventure, where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny: to end the Red Queen's reign of terror."

6) The Greatest Showman (2017)

The musical retelling of P.T. Barnum's life, The Greatest Showman has wowed fans with its grandeur. With exceptional visuals and a strong story, the film takes the audience on a theatrical journey. The film's soundtrack received praise for numbers like The Greatest Show, Come Alive, etc. The movie's cast includes Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, and Michelle Williams and is directed by Michael Gracy.

The plot of the film revolves around the visionary P.T. Barnum and his contribution to the entertainment industry.

These six films, like Wonka, are highly entertaining and are a must-watch for fans of musicals.