6 strongest versions of Godzilla, ranked

Godzilla is one of the deadliest monsters in the kaiju world. Debuting in 1954 with Ichiro Honda's Godzilla, the Titan has been featured in multiple films. The prehistoric character has since achieved immense popularity, and several fans have hailed it as a pop culture icon.

The feared reptilian monster is powered by years of nuclear radiation, and its abilities have evolved over the years. However, the reptilian's atomic breath has been a constant feature in both Japanese and American media.

While the kaiju fights his new nemesis in the 2024 film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, let's look at six indestructible versions of the monster that have graced our screens.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

6 fierce versions of Godzilla ranked from least to most powerful

6) Burning kaiju

The burning kaiju appeared for the first time in Godzilla vs Destoroyah. The 1995 film brought the end of the second part of the Heisei era of the monster.

Destoroyah, a monster born with the sole motive of killing the reptilian, was one of the most powerful crustacean kaiju in Japanese films. In the film, Godzilla's heart starts burning by the end due to a malfunction similar to that of a nuclear reactor. At such a moment, the reptilian assumes the power of breathing fire, killing Destoroyah and himself by the end of the fight.

5) Shin Gojira

This version of the monster appears in the 2016 Shin Godzilla movie by Toho Media. As seen in the earlier films, the reptilian is seen to return to his villainous era. Strong and indestructible, this rendition of the monster is one of the fiercest.

The kaiju cuts through the human population without hesitation. Armed with atomic breath, the Titan evolves through the smog created by the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster of 2011 to showcase the destruction it is capable of causing.

4) Final Wars

Featuring in the film Godzilla: Final Wars, this monster took on every deadly monster in the world at the same time. The film successfully ended the reptilian's Millennium era by featuring one long fight between the King of the Seas and his previous nemeses, like Manda and King Ghirodah.

The reptilian God reigns supreme over all the other creatures he had previously fought using his atomic breath and immense strength. After killing all his enemies, he retreats to the ocean, stopping the carnage once and for all.

3) King of the Monsters

The monster created by Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures is deadly. Defeating Kong once in Godzilla vs Kong and King Ghidorah singlehandedly, this version of the reptilian is one of the strongest.

In terms of size, the King of the Monsters is the largest compared to other versions. Combining his massive size and strength, the reptilian proves to be a reluctant supporter of humanity and a protector of Earth.

2) The Planet Eater

The trilogy of the Reiwa Era films features one of the most fierce versions of the reptilian. This kaiju is a monstrous creation with uncertain intentions toward humanity.

A large version of the monster, this kaiju easily fights King Ghirodah's alien-like forms. Although this version of the monster isn't definitive, his ability to fight intergalactic beings that could destroy whole planets makes him a formidable opponent.

1) Atomic shockwave kaiju

Indestructible and mysterious, this version of the kaiju is undoubtedly the strongest. Introduced by Toho Media, the King of Monsters seems to generate atomic blasts more potent than the previous iterations, as seen in the 2024 film Godzilla: Minus One.

Decimating cities with his roar alone, this form of the scaled monster is evil-intentioned and fierce. He can create atomic shockwaves that cause massive destruction in Tokyo. This ability alone places him amongst the strongest versions of the monster.

