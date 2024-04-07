7 intriguing Batman characters we would love to see in Joker 2

The announcement of the official trailer for Joker 2 or Joker: Folie à Deux has fans of the DC Universe abuzz with excitement. As Lady Gaga takes over the mantle of the iconic Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie in Todd Phillips' next movie, fans worldwide have been speculating on the plot and cast details of the movie.

Phillips had intended to make Joker a stand-alone anti-superhero origin film but a $1 billion box office collection and multiple accolades led to the sequel. While "Folie à Deux" translates to a psychiatric term meaning madness of two aiming to explore Quinn and Joker's relationship, let us take a look at seven other characters whom we would love to see in Joker 2.

Seven Batman characters that could be cast in Joker 2 - Details explored

1) Three Jokers

Given that the title of the upcoming Joker movie translates to a mental illness that is shared by two closely associated people, the introduction of the protagonist in the Three Jokers form would be an interesting angle to explore.

The Three Jokers comprise three different incarnations of the character—the Criminal, the Comedian, and the Clown. The origin story of Three Jokers digs deeper into the Joker's fractured persona and offers a dynamic between the three characters that are worth exploring.

2) Red Hood

Red Hood (Image via DC Fandom)

The former Robin who turned into an antihero called Red Hood shares a complicated history with both the Joker and Batman. Batman's second Robin, Jason Todd, trained under Bruce as part of the Bat-family but was killed at the hands of Joker. He was resurrected by the Talia al Ghul following which he returned to haunt Joker.

The grudge that the Joker holds against Red Hood for allegedly usurping his identity could be effectively used. Alternatively, a separate character for Red Hood would also serve Joaquin Phoenix's character a unique identity as he navigates his unique brand of justice instead of banking on the old character arc.

3) Thomas Wayne

Bruce Wayne's father Thomas Wayne has largely been considered a philanthropist before a villainous side to him was explored in the movies after the 2010s. While Bruce believed his father to have a dark side in Batman, Thomas was shown to be a corrupt individual in Joker. Besides, Arthur's mother Penny Fleck suggested Thomas was his biological father, leaving the plot open-ended.

Pitching Joker against Thomas Wayne could bring out the evil side in Wayne, as previously depicted in The Brave and the Bold #99 and Flashpoint, keeping his need to save his family's legacy in mind.

4) Hugo Strange

The DC Comics supervillain would be an excellent fit in Joker 2 with his powers of mental and emotional manipulation. The mad criminal scientist who proceeds to become a bank robber and then ends up a recurring villain in the series would be capable of controlling Arthur's already corrupt state of mind, as shown in Joker's final scenes.

Hugo Strange comes armed with purpose, knowing Batman's true identity, and his access to the Arkham Asylum as the Chief Psychiatrist and Warden gives him control of the masses.

5) Two-Face

Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Harvey Dent or Two-Face has been shown to share a difficult relationship with Joker in The Dark Knight. The former district attorney of Gotham City and arch-enemy of Batman could make a surprise visit in Joker 2 - more so due to the lack of vigilantes during Arthur's psychotic episode in the first film.

The Joker could end up creating Two-Face again thereby unleashing chaos and setting the theme of moral dilemma as Dent fights his inner demons.

6) Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in The Batman (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, has been known to share a complicated relationship with Batman. Primarily depicted as a jewel thief, she has often crossed over from being a villain to an antiheroine according to the circumstances.

The chances that Batman makes an appearance in the Joker franchise are almost nil considering Bruce Wayne is shown to be a child in the movie. However, there has been no news regarding the time frame and thus Joker 2 could accommodate an older Bruce along with The Cat running wild on the streets.

7) Scarecrow

Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow in The Dark Knight (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

The alter ego of Dr. Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, makes for an ideal fit in Joker 2, owing to his role in the Arkham Asylum. Coming second to Hugo Strange, the Scarecrow will be equipped with the tactics to push Arthur in his quests.

Crane, who is known to use fear and drugs as his weapons, could use Joker for his agenda in the film thereby making space for the introduction of Harley Quinn.

Joker 2 has been slated for an October 4, 2024 release date.