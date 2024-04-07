Joker: Folie à Deux: Exploring the jukebox musical genre

Joker: Folie à Deux is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and co-written with Scott Silver. To be released on October 4, 2024, the film will have Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker and feature Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

This music-fantasy drama sketches instances when Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck had a romantic connection at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum. The decision to make Joker: Folie à Deux a jukebox musical brings in a new storytelling dimension, making the movie different from its prequel, as the latter had a dark and complex world of the Joker.

The music of the picture will lead fans further into the shared psychosis and phantasy of the characters, a never-before-seen point of view of the icons. A jukebox musical makes use of pre-existing songs, which help take the plot forward.

What is a jukebox musical? How does it differ from a traditional musical?

A jukebox musical is a subgenre of musical theatre involving stage productions or films, where most of the music consists of songs that the audience already knows. These musicals make use of existing songs for the storyline, and they help to represent or convey the emotions or direction of the plot line.

However, in a contemporary musical, the music will include original songs written exclusively for the production. Jukebox musicals are centered around a single musician or a band's collection of songs or they might include songs from various other sources.

What are some examples of jukebox musicals?

Examples of jukebox musicals include The Cher Show, which depicts Cher's life and features hits like I Got You Babe, and After Midnight, based on Duke Ellington's music with songs like It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing).

Another notable jukebox musical is Movin' Out, which tells a story set to songs by Billy Joel, such as Scenes From An Italian Restaurant. Furthermore, productions such as Mamma Mia! and Jersey Boys have contributed significantly to the genre's popularity by featuring the music of ABBA and The Four Seasons, respectively.

These musicals frequently incorporate well-known songs into the story. This results in a one-of-a-kind storytelling experience that audiences connect with, thanks to familiar music and engaging plots.

Will Joker: Folie à Deux be a musical?

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a musical. In continuation of the 2019 film Joker, the director has chosen the musical genre, with at least fifteen versions of various songs. As per Variety's exclusive report, the movie will feature That's Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon, and that number is associated with Judy Garland.

Although the film is based on a music jukebox, there is a chance that some original music will appear in the final cut. The theme of Joker: Folie à Deux will be the Joker exploring the depths of the character's mind and offering glimpses into the Joker's bizarre ideas and dreams. Variety also reported about the involvement of Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first film.

The soundtrack genre shift for the sequel piqued audiences' interest, particularly given the success of Joker's original film. The presence of Lady Gaga as a cast member who contributes her musical talent to the project is also an exciting premise. However, there is uncertainty about who will write and perform the songs.

What is Joker: Folie à Deux about?

Joker: Folie à Deux is the next film in the Joker franchise, which will continue the story of Arthur Fleck along with Harley Quinn and maybe Two-Face. The movie is touted as a musical extravaganza, where Lady Gaga plays the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

Joker: Folie à Deux will depict how Harley encounters her love interest, Arthur, in Gotham's Arkham Asylum. The film is said to be treating the joint psychosis and disturbing daydreams of the characters in the form of a musical, with at least 15 iconic covers of popular tunes.

Given that Lady Gaga's casting in the musical Joker: Folie à Deux coincided with an unprecedented genre shift and the musical's signature music-driven narrative, audiences were naturally curious and intrigued by the choice.

The sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, was announced to be in production by November 2019.