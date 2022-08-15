Which 3 storylines can Joker: Folie à Deux take inspiration from? Exploring theories about upcoming standalone DC sequel

Joker: Folie à Deux is reportedly set to begin filming this December, and a report from Variety recently shined some light on what we can expect from the upcoming DC film. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix, with the addition of Lady Gaga, is all set to be a musical.

With Joker: Folie à Deux being compared to A Star Is Born, there are many ways this story can go. First, the title translates to "madness for two" and with the story seemingly taking place in Arkham Aylum, where the first movie ended, there are quite a few comics and storylines that the upcoming iteration can take inspiration from. Lets explore a few of them.

Exploring potential plotlines for Joker: Folie à Deux

Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth

With the original reveal of the movie stating that the movie will take place in Arkham Asylum, this seemed like a no-brainer. The comic sees Joker take over the Arkham Asylum with him and Batman battling it out, seeing the Dark Knight try his best to restore order.

While Bruce Wayne in Joker's universe is pretty much still a kid now, there is no way we might get a Batman in this film. However, we can still explore a maniacal Arthur Fleck take over the prison and ensue chaos.

Brian Azzarello's Joker

The comic sees Joker return back into society after serving time in prison. With him getting back into crime immediately, another cat and mouse chase starts with him and the GCPD. The comic explores the relationship between him and Gotham, and especially Harley Quinn.

While the movie here will be taking place entirely in Arkham Asylum, this comic is a pretty good blueprint of how a Joker story can be done with the inclusion of his supporting characters.

"Mad Love" from Batman: The Animated Series

This is perhaps the one that we can expect to see as the major big inspiration behind Joker: Folie à Deux. This episode includes the origins of Harley Quinn. With Lady Gaga reportedly playing the iconic villain, some major plot points can be taken from said story.

The episode features Harley reminscing about how she and the Joker met. With the Clown Prince of Crime being brought into Arkham Asylum, a psychiatrist by the name of Harleen Quinzel is assigned to him. With her falling in love with the maniacal villain, the episode details her becoming Harley Quinn and breaking the Joker out of the prison.

With the inclusion of Gaga, perhaps we might finally be getting this iconic storyline in live-action.

Joker: Folie à Deux is still a while away, but with the inclusion of Lady Gaga and her presumed to be playing Harley Quinn, these stories from the comics and shows could be a great inspiration for the upcoming movie.

Even though Batman might not be able to take part in this universe, it's still an interesting character exploration that can show the best of these characters.

Joker: Folie à Deux will release in theatres on October 4, 2024.

