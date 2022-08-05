Who is DC Comics' Music Meister and how he can be connected with Joker: Folie À Deux? Musical Theories explored

Joker: Folie À Deux has an official release date now, and fans couldn't be more than excited. Releasing on October 4, 2024, the sequel will be released five years after the original film that saw Joaquin Phoenix take on the role of the Clown Prince of Crime. From the looks of the trailer, we can assume it will be set in a completely different genre.

With Joker: Folie À Deux adding Lady Gaga to their cast, many are hoping that she will be to playing the role of Harley Quinn. Reports suggest that the film is set to be a musical. Yes, a musical! A shift from the more psychological character study of the first film, we are ready to enter a whole different realm.

However, this begs the question of who is going to be the film's actual villain? Well, we wouldn't have to look much further as DC has the perfect musical antagonist to bring about chaos to this movie.

Can Music Meister be relevant to Joker: Folie À Deux?: A speculation

Gabe ✨ @goldon_fin Rewatching Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and the Music Meister is one of the best things to come from that show. Deserves a spot in Multiversus, get NPH to voice the character again and you'll have gold on your hands. Just imagine the moveset potential! Rewatching Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and the Music Meister is one of the best things to come from that show. Deserves a spot in Multiversus, get NPH to voice the character again and you'll have gold on your hands. Just imagine the moveset potential! https://t.co/yNfSSkJfnL

Since Joker: Folie À Deux is going to be a musical, there is no doubt it will be packed with chaos and madness. With a brilliant ensemble, the addition of Music Meister would only point towards the success of the film. But who is this antagonist? And how can he be relevant to the plot? Let's take a look.

First appearing in the animated series, Batman: Brave and the Bold, Music Meister was voiced by Neil Patrick Harris. Meister used to sing in a choir and would soon realize that he has the power to hypnotize people with his singing. He would then use his talents to exact revenge on those who used to bully him.

Guan @guanborg I have Mayhem of the Music Meister stuck in my head again I have Mayhem of the Music Meister stuck in my head again https://t.co/dquuAF2nut

With his appearance in the animated series, Music Meister would then go on to appear in a comic book that would be a sequel to Batman: Brave and the Bold. In the show, there is also a sequence where he creatively uses his powers as a scene reminiscent of the West Side Story breaks out.

Music Meister would then go on to appear in the live action version as well, where he would be portrayed by Darren Criss. Over here, his persona was quite different since he was an extra dimensional being from the multiverse. However, the powers do remain the same, albeit with an added hint of multiversal instincts.

So, why would Music Meister be a great addition to Joker: Folie À Deux? Well, for starters, Todd Phillips was great at grounding the universe of DC Comics with his 2019 film. He can also rework Music Meister to fit into the movie's narrative.

According to a report by The Wrap, the majority of Joker: Folie À Deux is supposed to take place in Arkham Asylum. Phillips can smoothly incorporate the antagonist as the Joker's therapist and get the craziness started. Since this is a musical, it would make all the more sense for such a scenario to happen. With Joker and Lady Gaga's character, alongside Music Meister, the film could very well climb the ladder of success to become a sensation.

Here's to hoping that Music Meister will play a part in the film, but until then, let's wait for Joker: Folie À Deux, which is slated to release on October 4, 2024.

