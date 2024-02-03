Who plays Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League returns after her years of villainy during the events of the Batman Arkham series of video games. Being one of the four playable protagonists of Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, she wields a variety of bat gadgets and specializes in nimble traversal mechanics to decimate groups of foes with ease.

She is voiced by Tara Strong, who has been the de facto voice for the character. Read on to learn more about Harley Quin’s voice actor, her previous works, and the character in general.

Tara Strong voices Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Tara Strong voices Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Images via Rocksteady, Batman Fandom)

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is voiced by none other than Tara Strong. Born on February 12, 1973, she is an American and Canadian actress.

Tara Strong has had notable roles as a voice actor across a wide genre of animated works, video games, and TV series. Her notable works include:

Barbara Gordon : Batman The Killing Joke

: Batman The Killing Joke Princess Twilight Sparkle : My Little Pony

: My Little Pony Harleen Quinzel : Batman Arkham City

: Batman Arkham City Raven : Teen Titans Go!

: Teen Titans Go! Miss Minutes : Loki

: Loki Dil Pickles : Rugrats

: Rugrats Mainframe: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Although Tara Strong is now the voice most readers associate with Harley Quinn, she did not take over for the character until Batman Arkham City. Prior to this, Harley Quinn was voiced by Arleen Sorkin (making her debut in Batman: The Animated series) until her retirement. Arleen Sorkin tragically passed away on August 26, 2023.

Who is Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Who is Harley Quinn? (Image via Rocksteady)

Note: Spoilers for the Batman Arkham series of video games will follow. Discretion is advised.

Prior to her life of villainy, Harleen Quinzel was a promising young psychiatrist in Arkham Asylum. Things changed after she met the Joker, falling head over heels for him and donning the Harley Quinn persona. Together, they wreaked havoc on Gotham, going toe-to-toe with the caped crusader.

She was last seen during the events of Batman Arkham Knight, where she struggles to accept the death of the Joker whilst trying to save his twisted legacy.

Harley returns in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, tasked with assassinating the now brainwashed Justice League and saving the world from Brainiac’s invasion in the process.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure 4-person co-op game from the creators of the Batman Arkham series, Rocksteady. The game follows the Suicide Squad (composed of Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark) as they are thrust into Metropolis after an alien invasion. Together, they must band together and do the impossible - kill the Justice League.

