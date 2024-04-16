7 weakest versions of Superman in the DC comics

No comic book fan can deny that Superman is one of the most formidable superheroes in the DC Universe. As the caped hero has existed since 1938, it is only expected that his character would be re-imagined over time.

Even though his abilities have evolved under the hands of different writers over the years, villains who choose to go against "the man of steel" have never had it easy.

The superhero's long existence within the panels may have led to monotonous storylines if not for writers infusing fresh elements to keep things interesting. This is one of the many reasons why different versions appeal to fans. From different characteristics to powers, writers have gone all out to ensure that fans can never truly predict what comes next.

While fans have their own opinions about which versions they prefer in terms of storytelling, it is still clear as day that some versions are superior in terms of strength.

Realworlds Superman and six other versions who would likely lose to the all-powerful version of the caped hero

1) Superman of The Dark Knight Returns

In the DC Universe, there are many capable heroes, but there are two who often top the list in terms of capability. So, fans were excited to see the comic books pit them against one another. While this battle is one of the best that fans will remember for a long time, it has to be said that the man of steel wasn't in his best form, as Batman clearly had the upper hand.

Some might argue that Superman may have consciously held back however, it was still a memorable win for Team Batman.

2) Post-Crisis Superman

Now, do keep in mind that this Superman version that fans met after Crisis on Infinite Earths wasn't at his best right from the get-go. Clark's powers were downgraded in the first couple of titles. However, as time went on, he did develop superior abilities that very few others possess.

His dedication to protecting the people and the planet motivated Clark to put in the hard work to become a capable savior who might never falter.

3) Justice Lords Superman

It's never good when the all-mighty hero delves into the dark side. In this narrative, what starts as vengeance turns into something much more evil. Not only does he brutally murder Lex Luthor, but he also starts making plans to take over the world, very much like the villains that he would originally fight.

There is no denying that this version is powerful enough to create trouble for the Justice League, but he still loses to the original in the end.

4) Cyborg Superman

Comic book fans should be under no illusions that this DC character is a weakling. The fact that he can control various advanced machinery makes him a significant threat. The ring that comes into his possession after becoming a member of the Sinestro Corps only amplifies his combat strength. But at the end of the day, Hank Henshaw is no Clark Kent.

5) Golden Age Superman

When the hero made it to the comic book panels for the first time, he was capable and strong. However, he was not all-powerful. At present, though there is hardly any man-made ammunition that can penetrate his skin, but back then, nuclear warheads could have given him quite a bit of trouble.

Even though this classic version will always be special for fans, he can in no way compare to the mighty modern-day version of the beloved hero.

6) Civil War Superman

It is not that difficult to turn the tables in a war when a man with superhuman abilities heads the frontline. In Superman: A Nation Divided, General Ulysses S. Grant didn't take long to realize that Private Atticus Kent was no ordinary soldier. Even though he played his role as the trump card well, he wasn't immune to cannonball fire which pegs him lower than many other variations of the hero.

7) Realworlds Superman

This story takes place on a version of Earth that is quite similar to the one we live in. When thugs tattoo his chest with an "S" as a prank, Eddie Dial's life descends into a downward spiral that culminates in prison. After being released, he embraces a life of crime and comes to be known as a ruthless gang leader called Superman.

Even though this DC character is strong enough to put up a good fight, he is still quite human and won't hold a candle to the real deal.

These significantly weaker versions may not come close to the real deal who makes villains shake in their boots but they still pack a punch.

