8 DC characters who deserve a film/show appearance 

Over the years, quite a few DC characters have become household names, even among people who aren't necessarily ardent comic book readers. This is because many DC stories have been adapted for the TV and the big screen. It is not surprising that most adaptations to date have featured popular DC characters that have a dedicated fanbase such as Superman, Batman, and the like.

While fans are always excited to see their beloved DC characters play a key role in the adaptations, they also look forward to unexpected cameos. As DC is one of the oldest comic book companies, it has a plethora of original characters at its disposal. However, many of them are still waiting for their moment in the sun.

Fans will be hoping that these underrated DC characters, ranging from wacky heroes to unlikely villains, are given an opportunity to delight viewers who primarily rely on cinematic adaptations.

Heckler, Ambush Bug, and six other DC characters who are interesting and charming enough to win over viewers

1) Ambush Bug: First appeared in DC Comics Presents #52 (1982)

This DC character is a villain at first but then switches to the good side. He doesn't have a lot of powers and primarily relies on his ability to teleport. After facing Superman in battle, he starts to feel that he has some sort of bond with the caped hero, much to the latter's annoyance.

His striking green suit with two antennae and silly demeanor will certainly catch the viewer's attention. However, what will really raise their interest is how his unusual way of thinking makes him a threat to superheroes.

2) Doctor Occult: First appeared in New Fun #6 (1935)

Doctor Occult is also known as the Ghost Detective (Image via DC Comics)

One of the first DC superheroes, Doctor Occult usually takes on cases with a supernatural connection. This old-school DC character has impressive abilities including astral projection, illusion creation, spell casting, and more, which can come alive on-screen with the help of detailed special effects.

There aren't many adaptations that blend superheroes with horror elements, and this interesting DC character could be the bridge that makes it happen.

3) Gerard Gardner: First appeared in Guy Gardner #12 (1993)

Viewers have heard of Guy Gardner, but they know very little about his brother, Gerard Gardner aka Mace. This DC character becomes a policeman but ends up getting shot in the line of duty and is paralyzed from the waist down.

Gardner is then approached by a sinister organization that uses cybernetics to turn him into a mercenary called Militia. Fans of Guy Gardner will enjoy narratives that feature his brother, as they are constantly at loggerheads. After all, sibling rivalries make for intriguing plot twists.

4) Heckler: First appeared in The Heckler #1 (1992)

Viewers love a hero with a wicked sense of humor, and the case in point is Deadpool. This DC character, if represented on screen, should bode well with viewers who enjoy intelligent dialogue that tickles the funny bone.

His brightly colored costume that ironically has multiple "Ha Ha" written all over is a not-so-subtle hint about what to expect. Heckler doesn't have any superpowers as such, but his resistance to injury works as an advantage.

5) Question: First appeared in Blue Beetle (vol. 4) #1 (1967)

The Question uses his quick wit to outwit his opponents (Image via Wikipedia/DC Comics)

Many different DC characters have held the title of "Question". The first was Charles Victor Szasz, who passed it on to Renee Montoya, who fans might remember from Birds of Prey. This vigilante has a killer costume, complete with a fedora, trench coat, and a pseudoderm mask.

As Vic starts out as an investigative journalist, he is very good at infiltrating enemy territory, solving mysteries and more. In superhero movies, side characters hardly make an impression, but if the Question were to show up, things would be different. It would certainly be difficult for the audience to ignore a vigilante who can outwit the likes of the Riddler.

6) Kid Eternity: First appeared in Hit Comics #25 (1942)

He can summon people by using the word "Eternity" (Image via Wikipedia/DC Comics)

If this particular DC character makes it to screen, things would certainly get interesting because he can summon historical and mythological figures. Fans will be eager to see how well-known figures from the past react to beloved DC characters.

As he is accompanied by a spiritual guardian Mr Keeper, it will also be fun to see the evolving relationship between the two as they embark on different adventures.

7) Robert Crane: First appeared in Star Spangled Comics #7 (1942)

In the comic books, he has a sidekick in the form of a robot dog (Image via Wikipedia/DC Comics)

A superhero from the Golden Age, Crane is a scientist. His brain had to be placed inside a robotic body after a nearly fatal incident. As Robotman, he uses his enhanced powers like superhuman strength, stamina, and more to defeat his enemies.

While fans have seen their share of robot heroes, it will still be fun to see how modern-day costume designers and special effects experts recreate this classic DC character.

8) Rex the Wonder Dog: First appeared in Rex the Wonder Dog #1 (1952)

Rex can easily communicate with animals and humans (Image via Wikipedia/DC Comics)

Rex started in the K-9 Corps and showed great potential as the story progressed. He was chosen for a super-soldier serum test, after which, Rex starts showcasing different powers like super strength, speed, and stamina, among others.

When it comes to heroes, fans have seen all kinds. However, four-legged heroes are rare. Therefore, adaptations where four-legged heroes like Rex work together with popular superheroes are sure to create a buzz.

Fans will be hoping that filmmakers and show creators will soon understand that there are plenty of lesser-known DC characters from the comics who have the potential to go big if given an opportunity.