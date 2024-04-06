Which DC superhero makes a cameo in the Invincible season 2 finale? Explained

While many fans expected Spider-Man to show up in Invincible season 2, they were left disappointed as his appearance was replaced by an original character called Agent Spider. However, another superhero from a rival comic book company who crossed over with Mark in the comics did show up in the finale and surprised fans.

With the Invincible season 2 finale opening up the multiverse even more with Angstrom Levy sending Mark to alternate dimensions, the titular superhero ended up in the DC Comics universe and had a brief interaction with Batman, who was plucked right out of the comic books. Even though the cameo lasted just for a few seconds and wasn't fully fleshed out, it was still exciting.

Mark gets sent to the DC Universe by Angstrom Levy in Invincible season 2

While fans didn't get the Spider-Man cameo in Invincible season 2, they did end up getting the Batman cameo even though it just lasted for a few seconds. In the finale for Invincible season 2, fans saw Angstrom Levy threaten Mark's mom Debbie and his brother Oliver. With Mark enraged by this, he goes to land a punch on Angstrom, but he has another trick up his sleeve.

Angstrom Levy ends up opening a portal that sends Mark into an alternate dimension, and he keeps bringing him back just to send him into another world in the multiverse. He does this to toy with him and frustrate him more, and one of those universes happens to be the DC Universe.

In the montage where he ends up in another world, Mark ends up in Gotham where he has a quick chat with Batman. While only the back of Batman is seen, Mark makes fun of his name by saying:

"No, I mean--you dress like a bat, and your name is... I mean, don't you think that's kinda lazy?"

The encounter between the two in the Invincible season 2 finale is picked up verbatim from the Invincible comics where the titular character met the Dark Knight as well. The scene itself is animated in the same way it was portrayed in the comics.

Batman isn't the only major superhero Invincible has had a crossover with in the comics

Aside from Batman, Invincible has also had a major crossover with Spider-Man, which received its own issue as well. The two shared the comic book pages in Marvel Team-Up #14 and the comic issue saw Mark and Spider-Man team up after he was sent into the Marvel universe's New York by Angstrom Levy.

In the book, the two heroes fought Doc Ock and bonded over their own issues in life with Mark struggling a way to get back home. While many fans expected Spider-Man to cameo in the series, it looks like behind the scenes the deal might have not worked out as his appearance was replaced by Agent Spider, an original character created for the series.

In the show, Agent Spider and Invincible work together to fight Prof Ock, a parody of Doc Ock, and their interaction is picked up from Spider-Man and Mark's first meeting in Marvel Team-Up #14.

Fans can check out Invincible season 2 as it's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.