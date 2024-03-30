7 intriguing films based on comics that you did not know about

Comics and graphic novels have inspired movies since time immemorial. These adaptations have dominated the box office for the past decade, providing quality entertainment to fans of all ages. The design and structure of comics mimic those of film frames, providing a direct correlation between the two.

Other than that, the comic-to-movie crossover has proved to be highly successful, especially in the superhero genre, for studios like MCU and DCU. They also rely heavily on the recall factor created by comics to cater to a specific group of fans, as is true for fans of superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man.

While the reasons for their popularity are plentiful, comic book and graphic novel adaptations extend beyond the realms of just superhero films. In fact, several well-known films are adaptations of stories that were first published in comic book format.

7 films based on comics and graphic novels that'll shock you

1) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Directed by Edgar Wright, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim. The film brings the comic to life with the use of brilliant action sequences and a quirky storytelling format.

Fans can easily identify the resonance of the comic with the film, but the film manages to elevate itself from the page easily. The terrific cast includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Kieran Culkin.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"In a magically realistic version of Toronto, a young man must defeat his new girlfriend's seven evil exes one by one in order to win her heart."

2) Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black is based on an eponymous comic written by Lowell Cunningham. The sci-fi film is an unexpected comedy, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Although the comic and the film differ in terms of storytelling, the visual effects convincingly recreate the comic for the screen. The film stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, among others.

The plot of the film revolves around a cop in NYC who is recruited into the MiB to fight aliens attacking the Earth.

3) 2 Guns (2013)

2 Guns is an action thriller adaptation of a graphic novel, written by Steven Grant and Mat Santolouco. The film is a version of the many buddy-cop movies in Hollywood. Combining humor with great action sequences, the film adapts the comic successfully.

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, the cast includes Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Paula Patton. The plot of the film is as follows:

"Two hardened criminals get into trouble with the US border patrol after meeting with a Mexican drug lord, and then revelations start to unfold."

4) The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family is a massively popular film from the '90s. However, many fans may be unaware that the Gothic family first appeared as 150 standalone single-panel comics created by Charles Addams from 1938 to 1988. The macabre comic has since inspired legions of live-action films as well as animated series.

The 1991 film is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, with a cast including Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci, Jimmy Workman, and Christopher Lloyd.

The plot of the film revolves around the Addams family's adventures when a long-lost uncle with ill intentions joins the family.

5) Road to Perdition (2002)

A still from Road to Perdition (Image via Dreamworks LLC)

The 2002 film about the Prohibition era is considered a classic. Adapted from a graphic novel by Max Allan Collins, the gangster-themed film has been a favorite among fans for years. Director Sam Mendes brings the novel to life with great visuals and a compelling story. The cast of the film includes Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, and Tyler Hoechlin.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"A mob enforcer's son in 1930s Illinois witnesses a murder, forcing him and his father to take to the road, and his father down a path of redemption and revenge."

6) The Mask (1994)

The Mask is an iconic film from the 1990s. Conceptualized by Mike Richardson, the idea of the magical mask has been uniquely adapted into this film. The film mixes comedy and thrilling fight sequences to bring to life a larger-than-life film. The Mask is directed by Chuck Russell, with a cast comprising Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, and Peter Riegert.

The plot of the film revolves around a bank clerk who discovers a magical mask that can turn his life around if only he dares it.

7) Snowpiercer (2013)

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's English-language debut, Snowpiercer, was loosely adapted from the French series of comics, Transperceneige. The comics inspired the look at post-apocalyptic society in the film. The futuristic sci-fi fable includes a cast of Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and Jamie Bell.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"In a future where a failed climate change experiment has killed all life except for the survivors who boarded the Snowpiercer (a train that travels around the globe), a new class system emerges."

These adaptations from comics are as entertaining as the superhero iterations. So grab a bucket of popcorn and get bingeing.