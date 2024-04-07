All The Omen horror movies, ranked in chronological order 

The Omen is a renowned horror film series that follows the story of Damien Thorn, the Antichrist. Renowned for its extreme horror and exploration of supernatural themes, including religious allegory and the eternal struggle between good and evil, the series has garnered significant attention.

It is acclaimed for its suspenseful storyline, exceptional acting, and enduring impact on the horror genre. Considered a seminal work within horror, The Omen has played a huge role in developing popular culture.

The franchise recently expanded with a prequel titled The First Omen, released in theaters in April 2024. Altogether, the horror story is told in six films, a prequel, and a TV series named Damien (2016).

Ranking The Omen movies in order of release

1) The Omen (1976)

The Omen begins with the story of Robert Thorn, an American diplomat, who, without any prior knowledge, adopts Damien, who turns out to be the Antichrist after his baby dies soon after birth.

Damien grows and becomes more unstable with time, resulting in sudden and drastic events involving the Thorn family and its members. The film received rave reviews for its moody and suspenseful atmosphere, chilling music, and top-notch performances, in particular by Gregory Peck.

The Omen is still rated as a classic of the horror genre, renowned for its cinematic prowess and distinctive scenes like that at the cemetery or when the hellish boy exclaims:

"It is all for you, Damien!"

It earned a reputation for being capable of creating a chilly feeling that left its viewers in shudders.

2) Damien: Omen II (1978)

Damien: Omen II picks the story up again where it left off in the first film, which was focused on Damien Thorn, a teenage boy who begins to realize that he is the Antichrist.

The film looks more closely into the powers of Damien and the effects they have on those close to him. The horrifying attitude of Damien leads to a series of grave incidents and foreboding signs.

The movie successfully retains the ominous atmosphere while revealing Damien's character and the various intricate forces that determine his life. Damien: Omen II is commended for its contribution to the tension mirrored in the first film as well as a keen inquiry into the matter of evil and destiny.

3) The Final Conflict (1981)

The Final Conflict deals with Damien Thorn as an adult who steps into his role as the Antichrist and wishes to accomplish his dark ends on the planet. The film takes a deep dive into Damien's path to gain power and the growing conflict between good and evil.

As Damien's influence spreads, no one dares challenge his will, and those who resist get a taste of his cruelty. The Final Conflict is particularly noted for its gripping and dramatic rendition of the apocalypse, ultimately leading up to a final confrontation between the villain and the forces of good.

4) Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

Omen IV: The Awakening introduces fans to a young girl named Delia, who they later come to find out is the transmitter of the Antichrist. The movie deals with the Antichrist's return and the measures taken by those who surround her to prevent it.

The movie is set in the modern world, wherein Delia's adoptive parents are not aware of her true identity. As Delia matures, she starts showing the same evil behaviors as Damien Thorn, and audiences see many horrid things unfold.

5) The First Omen (2024)

The First Omen is a prequel to the original Omen film, the story of the Antichrist, and what happened before the birth of Damien Thorn. The movie is set in the past and unfolds the history of the Thorn family amidst the existential questions the Omen series deals with.

The film sets out to reveal the origins of the Antichrist, in addition to the events that bring together the horrible story of Damien Thorn. The First Omen has been a much-awaited movie, as it will explore the origins of the series and the tale of the Antichrist's birth.

The First Omen, fitting into the Omen series, made its debut on April 5, 2024.