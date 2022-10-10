Who is Brother Blood? Exploring details about the villain set to debut in Titans Season 4

With Titans Season 4 set to debut this November, we are going to be treated to Brother Blood as the new villain. Joseph Morgan is all set to step in the role and take on the fan favorite superhero group in a season that seems like it will have quite the horror and occult undertones to it.

With the first teaser of Titans Season 4 announcing the arrival of Brother Blood, it looks like the series will be showcasing us the Sebastian Blood version of the character. Fans of the show are already pretty excited to see the supervillain be featured on Titans.

Exploring origins of Brother Blood amidst Titans Season 4 teaser

Created by Judd Winick and Chris Cross, Brother Blood was first featured in the Outsiders Vol 3 #6 in January, 2004. Being the ninth person to take over the mantle of Brother Blood, Sebastian Blood is the High Priest of the Church of Blood and has heavy connections to the demon Trigon.

According to Fandom, the title of Brother Blood can only be achieved through patricide due to a seven-hundred year old curse. There is no ascendance here, but rather, the child of a high-priest needs to stab his father and take over the title of Brother Blood.

This is how Sebastian Blood came into power, as he stabbed his father to death while still being a teenager. Throwing his father's body into the river, he would assume the role of Brother Blood due to the age-old rite and amass a legion of followers.

Wanting to strenghten the Church of Blood, Sebastian decided to lift its mystic powers by kidnapping Raven. Enlisting her followers to do so, he brings the weakened hero to the Church and makes her his sister-bride. He would consumate the pact by biting off the Chakra Gemstone and swallowing it which was the source of Raven's powers. Wanting to bare a child powerful than anyone, he wanted to achieve total control of the planent.

The Teen Titans would of course track Brother Blood down at his sanctuary and a fight would ensue between them. While he was able to outpower the team fairly quickly, Robin would stab his helmet with a batarang. This would cause Blood to pick up Raven and run into the tunnels and conduct the ritual to finalize their marriage quicky.

Beast Boy would then transform into a roundworm and enter Blood's stomach causing his to cough up the Chakra Stone which would cause Raven to receive her powers and banish Sebastian to hell.

Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 @NebsGoodTakes "ummm why did they make brother blood orange and blue-" IT'S FROM THE COMICS THE RED IS JUST LESS SATURATED "ummm why did they make brother blood orange and blue-" IT'S FROM THE COMICS THE RED IS JUST LESS SATURATED https://t.co/bBXUCGDQfF

With Brother Blood being a proficient magic user, he can absorb energy and powers of those easily while battling with them. He also has the power of immortality as he would be banished to hell for eternity.

You can check out Brother Blood's debut when Titans Season 4 premieres on November 3, 2022, only on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes