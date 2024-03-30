American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders - The controversy surrounding Joseph Cuellar and Danny, explored

Netflix’s true crime docuseries, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders released on the platform on February 28, 2024. The documentary features an investigation into the death of a journalist, Danny Casolaro, in 1991. While the initial findings suggested that Danny died by suicide, the latest evidence points to the involvement of Joseph Cuellar, an ex-military agent.

For the uninitiated, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders follows photojournalist Christian Hansen and director Zachary Treitz as they retrace Danny's steps.

The title of the series, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, is inspired by a conspiracy theory Danny Casolaro was working on. Danny believed his research was leading him to several discoveries that appeared to be connected. Hence, he referred to his collection of conspiracies as "the Octopus."

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders: How was Joseph Cuellar connected to Danny?

For years, Danny’s death was considered a suicide, although his family and friends refused to believe the same. Availing the Freedom of Information Act, Hansen and Treitz unearthed new evidence as they found a possible connection between ex-military Joseph Cuellar and Danny Casolaro. Cuellar reportedly met the journalist weeks before his death and also visited his hotel room. He could have spoken to him about the Octopus theory.

An eyewitness mentioned a person visiting Danny whose description allegedly matches former military official Joseph Cuellar. While no other evidence of Cuellar was found in the locality, a written statement from the eyewitness and a sketch describing the visitor helped identify Cuellar.

Cuellar was known to be a psychological warfare specialist. While speaking to the Mirror, Treitz mentioned not getting enough information on Cuellar hinting at effective secret work done by Cuellar.

Treitz also disclosed that they had learned of Cuellar's proficiency in psychological warfare, including his capacity to infiltrate, obtain data, and ascertain the precise facts that an individual is aware of, from his son.

Putting the evidence in the documentary together, it was clear that Danny had met Joseph Cuellar in a bar in his hometown a few weeks before going to Martinsburg. Danny might have been manipulated to share information he had about his “octopus” theory including the involvement of INSLAW, international intelligence agencies, governments, and organized crime syndicates.

What else does American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders reveal?

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders presents Christian Hansen following the research and death of journalist-cum-writer Danny Casolaro. To do so, Hansen and director Treitz dug out disturbing information about how Danny’s unexpected death was put down to suicide.

The docuseries collected evidence to challenge this belief by bringing into light another contact person, Michael Riconoscuito. Riconoscuito, a software programmer with INSLAW was a go-between the company and the government. His interviews helped the docuseries reveal more about the depth of conspiracy in Danny's story.

In an attempt to explore Casolaro's death, Hansen and Treitz interviewed journalist Cheri Seymour and Casolaro's brother. The 4-part docuseries also dabbles on many former cases and theories such as the PROMIS software conspiracy, the 1980 October Surprise theory, and the controversial Iran-Contra affair.

While the just-opened re-investigation via the Netflix docuseries promised to continue, justice for Danny is due yet. Watch American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders currently available to stream on Netflix.