Ant-Man 3: What is Forever Crystal? Kang’s most powerful weapon explained

Ant-Man 3 recently released and revealed the existence of a unique weapon, Forever Crystal, which is poised to lend power to the villain. The main villain in the movie is Kang The Conqueror, who is touted as being a bigger villain than Thanos.

Thanos perished in Avengers: Endgame and his powers included controlling one timeline, the present one. Kang has more power because he can travel through and manipulate more than one timeline, affecting their inhabitants.

A powerful timeline-controlling weapon like the Forever Crystal is alarming in the hands of somebody like Kang.

Forever Crystal is more powerful than the combination of infinity stones

Immortus created Forever Crystal by condensing Chronopolis (Image via Marvel Comics)

Gone are the days when heroes and villains fought with swords, guns, and fists alone. With Forever Crystal, Marvel has changed the concept of weapons.

Now that the concept of the multiverse and parallel realities have become acceptable to readers and fans, Marvel has introduced another twist. The complete destruction of multiple timelines and everyone who belongs to those timelines is a scary thought.

Max Marvel @MaximilanMarvel @JMichielM @MCU_Direct Avengers Forever revealed Immortus used the Forever Crystal to create a time stream divergence that resulted in two identical Human Torch synthezoids: one that was transformed in to the Vision under Ultron and one that eventually returned to life as the original Human Torch. @JMichielM @MCU_Direct Avengers Forever revealed Immortus used the Forever Crystal to create a time stream divergence that resulted in two identical Human Torch synthezoids: one that was transformed in to the Vision under Ultron and one that eventually returned to life as the original Human Torch. https://t.co/0EtcQWxO95

Forever Crystal is an object of immeasurable chronal power placed within Chronopolis. It was crafted out of the “Heart of Forever,” which was preserved within the citadel of the place. Immortus, the eternal variant of Kang, condensed Chronopolis and its immense power into it.

He is a time traveler who aims to keep all timelines intact and preserve the human race. While Immortus wanted to use it for a good purpose, Kang, the evil variant, wanted to use the weapon to destroy his enemies.

Nyang'un @_monteh #AntmanandtheWasp @ryanarey @MasterTainment @eavoss

1/ According to a comment on Ryan Arey's YT breakdown of the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, Kang's inability to retrieve the Forever Crystal himself may be due to the constant emergence of new variants in the area. 1/ According to a comment on Ryan Arey's YT breakdown of the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, Kang's inability to retrieve the Forever Crystal himself may be due to the constant emergence of new variants in the area. #AntmanandtheWasp @ryanarey @MasterTainment @eavoss 1/ According to a comment on Ryan Arey's YT breakdown of the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, Kang's inability to retrieve the Forever Crystal himself may be due to the constant emergence of new variants in the area. https://t.co/4RrlPo8DvF

This indefinable object becomes a weapon in the wrong hands. Moreover, it is much more powerful than the combination of infinity stones used in Avengers: Endgame. While the gauntlet with the infinity stone helped Thanos destroy one timeline, this special weapon can destroy numerous timelines simultaneously.

Kang can become extremely powerful and invincible if he gets his hands on the Forever Crystal. He can possibly use it to alter timelines in the multiverse time engine. Fractured or altered timelines can become the cause of the defeat of the Avengers.

How does Ant-Man 3 present Kang?

Kang is the most powerful of Marvel villains (Image via Marvel)

Kang is a time traveler and can control his existence in various timelines. He does not lead a linear life like a normal human but exists parallelly in different versions of parallel realities. All he has to do is access the object that can change or destroy many realities simultaneously.

Kang the Conqueror, who debuted in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, is not in his strongest form. “He Who Remains” has confined him to the Quantum Realms and he is unable to escape. For that, he needs Scott Lang’s help. As such, Kang of Quantum Realms has battleships and a robotic army. While his power includes massive energy blasts, he is not able to manipulate time.

Robert MacQuarrie @RDMacQ Kang the Conqueror is a man broken by loss.



He Who Remains is a man broken by victory. Kang the Conqueror is a man broken by loss.He Who Remains is a man broken by victory. https://t.co/QnryWm8YwC

Quantomania Kang has the ability to neuro-connect his suit. Other than having knowledge about time, this scientist villain has technology at his fingertips, being able to access weapons, or even dinosaurs, across the multiverse. Physically, he has strength, durability, and flying abilities like other superheroes and can deliver electric shocks through his fingers.

How the Avengers, with their limited powers, can fight this immensely powerful and manipulative character remains to be seen in Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU.

