Ant-Man 3: Who will Kang kill in the movie? Explored

The upcoming Ant-Man 3, also known as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, brings even more excitement, adventure, and drama to one of the most beloved and entertaining franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kang the Conqueror is a formidable and unpredictable foe with unmatched mastery of time and space. His arrival in Ant-Man 3 will bring a new level of tension to the film, and fans are eager to see how Scott Lang, Ant-Man, and his allies will face this challenge.

With the character list of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now confirmed, it's time to take a closer look at which of these beloved heroes will be in the crosshairs of Kang's wrath.

Bill Murray's Krylar to Hope Van Dyne: 5 other characters most likely to be targeted by Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3

The death probability assigned to each character in Ant-Man 3 was determined by considering their significance in the film and their strengths and weaknesses in relation to the immense powers of the villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Additionally, the degree of exposure and danger they present to Kang also played a crucial role in determining death probability.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and purely reflects the author's views.

7) M.O.D.O.K

M.O.D.O.K: The ultimate killing machine debuts in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The debut of M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, played by Corey Stoll, is sure to bring excitement and thrills to the movie. He has a genius-level intellect and can manipulate his mental abilities for killing purposes. His newfound power will pose a significant threat to Ant-Man and the Wasp, but his death is unlikely.

Kang may have a different agenda in the film, and M.O.D.O.K. may not be high on his list of priorities. Kang is a master of time and space and may have other targets in mind. He could use M.O.D.O.K. as a pawn in his plans, but he may see him as something different than a worthy adversary to eliminate.

It is unlikely that Kang will see M.O.D.O.K. as a threat and eliminate him.

6) Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang: The Young Avenger (Image via Marvel Studios)

Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang, is a character that fans of the Ant-Man franchise have come to love. As a young and budding superhero, Cassie represents Hope and the potential for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, Cassie's future may be in danger.

The chance of death for Cassie Lang is negligible. This doesn't mean that she is immune to harm. Scott's protection of Cassie may lead to an epic showdown between Ant-Man and Kang, and it's possible that Cassie could become collateral damage in the fight.

5) Hope Van Dyne (Wasp)

Hope Van Dyne: The powerful wasp will take on Kang (Image via Marvel Studios)

The character of Hope Van Dyne, also known as the Wasp, has become a fan-favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With her powerful abilities and fierce determination, Hope has proven to be a valuable member of the Ant-Man team.

However, with Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, Hope's future may be in jeopardy.

With Wasp's powers primarily focused on her ability to shrink and grow, she may find it challenging to counteract Kang's mastery of time and space. Despite the potential threat to Hope, fans remain hopeful that she will emerge unscathed from her encounter with Kang.

4) Scott Lang (Ant-Man)

Scott Lang: Ant-Man's quest to save his loved ones (Image via Marvel Studios)

Scott Lang is one of the characters who may face the wrath of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3. Despite Scott's status as a hero, his powers and abilities are no match for Kang's mastery of time and space.

This makes Scott a prime target for Kang, who will likely stop at nothing to assert his power and control over multiple timelines and dimensions.

Scott's position as a superhero and his status as a father and protector of his daughter Cassie make him a formidable opponent for Kang. However, Scott must rely on his cunning and wit to survive the confrontation with Kang.

With an estimated chance of death for Scott Lang at 50-50, it is uncertain whether he will emerge from the battle unscathed or become a victim of Kang's wrath.

3) Krylar

Krylar: Bill Murray brings laughter and danger to Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Bill Murray's Krylar is a brand new character introduced in Ant-Man 3, and fans are already excited about his presence in the film.

Known for his comedic talent, Murray is sure to bring a new level of humor and excitement to the film. However, with Kang's presence, fans are starting to wonder if Murray's character will be safe.

Krylar may have a connection to Janet Van Dyne and knowledge of the Quantum Realm. This connection and expertise makes him a potential target for Kang, and the villain may see him as a threat or a means to demonstrate his power to the heroes.

While Murray's presence is sure to bring fresh and exciting new energy to the film, the audience should be prepared for the possibility of his death.

2) Hank Pym

Hank Pym: The genius behind the Ant-Man suit (Image via Marvel Studios)

Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, is a character who is at high risk of being targeted by Kang the Conqueror. As a brilliant scientist and inventor, Hank's knowledge and expertise make him a valuable target for the villain.

With his mastery of time and space, Kang may see Hank's expertise as a valuable asset to his conquests.

Hank's death would significantly impact the Ant-Man franchise, as he has always been a mentor and father figure to Scott Lang. Hank has imparted his knowledge and skills to Scott, making him the hero he is today.

Hank's death would be a devastating loss for the franchise and leave a lasting impact on Scott and the other characters.

1) Janet Van Dyne

Janet Van Dyne: The original Wasp (Image via Marvel Studios)

The original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, is one of the characters in Ant-Man 3 that may face the wrath of Kang the Conqueror. Her past experiences with Quantum Realm have made her a valuable target for the time-traveling villain.

Her knowledge of the Quantum Realm could be valuable to Kang, who may be willing to do anything to obtain it.

This, combined with her vulnerable position as a hero, puts Janet at a high risk of death being killed by Kang. Janet's death would profoundly impact the franchise and her daughter Hope, who has followed in her mother's footsteps as the Wasp.

Ant-Man 3 promises to bring a new level of excitement and danger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kang, the Conqueror's appearance in the film, will bring a new level of tension and unpredictability. Fans will have to wait until the film's release to find out who will be the next target of Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man 3 releases on 17 February 2023.

