Avatar 2 is so advanced its crashing movie theaters around the world

The first Avatar film came out way back in 2009, breaking almost all silver screen records at the time. Now, after a wait of 13 years, James Cameron has brought back the much-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Even after a long wait, the movie has not disappointed the fans.

As it happens, the sequel has even surpassed its predecessor in terms of visual effects and storytelling. So much so that the movie is said to have crashed some theaters, citing Avatar 2 being so advanced.

For those unaware, Cameron's latest movie follows the story of Jake Sully and his new family with Neytiri and the new challenges the tribe faces.

How did Avatar 2 crash film theaters?

As absurd as this might sound to many fans of the franchise, Avatar 2 did crash movie theaters, but not all of them. The fact that the new James Cameron movie is technologically advanced has little to do with the news that some movie theaters around the world faced difficulties while projecting the movie.

The said problem happened in Japan. On the other hand, the reason for the crash is speculated that the action sequences in Avatar: The Way of Water are shot at 48 frames per second to allow the final footage to have a smooth transition. While the 48 fps makes the film look smoother, it has seemingly also caused some major issues for film projectors, which are simply not equipped to handle it.

The story spread like wildfire as soon as the news came out about Avatar 2 crashing theater equipment with its cutting-edge technology. However, Cameron's movie is not the first film to make use of 48 fps to make the sequence appear smooth.

Is shooting movies at 48 fps better?

The question in itself is debatable. It depends on the film, the creators, and the methods they wish to employ to deliver the final film to the viewers.

The reason for shooting movies at 48 fps is that the said frame rate erases much of the blurring that occurs at the normal 24 fps. Since human brains need a projection rate of at least 14 fps, the higher the frame rate for a film, the smoother it appears to us.

A prime example of a film being shot at 48 fps is The Hobbit. Director Peter Jackson said in an interview:

"48 frames per second is a way, way better way to look at 3D. It's so much more comfortable on the eyes."

He further continued:

"The strobing effect of the lower frame rate film is certainly one of the contributing factors to eyestrain and people having an uncomfortable experience in 3D."

While filmmakers have been aiming to make 48 fpm movies since the 70s, audiences have generally had an aversion to it. This could be because 48 fps looks a lot different than the usual 24 fps.

For instance, a movie shot at 48 fps looks a lot more like a video shot through a mobile phone camera rather than a movie. Furthermore, it can be noted that at higher frame rates, cuts and pauses feel slightly disoriented and awkward.

Whether or not Avatar 2 broke cinema theater equipment because of its 48 fps is a matter of concern for the filmmakers is a debate that will unfold with technological advancements in the film industry. However, one thing that poses a problem is that the outdated film projectors used in the said theaters are unsuitable for films made with modern technology.

Lastly, if Cameron has managed to make 48 fps enjoyable for audiences, the film will indeed be setting an example for filmmakers aiming to switch to 48 fps.

