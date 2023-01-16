Avatar 2 gets a Breaking Bad makeover as Walter White turns Na'vi in new fanart

People are returning to theaters, and it’s all thanks to Avatar 2. It became the highest-grossing film of 2022 and is now on track to become the fourth-largest film of all time.

So, with this popularity, Avatar 2 was bound to have a big presence on social media. And that presence has resulted in a crossover with Breaking Bad, one of the most well-liked TV shows of the twenty-first century. Apparently, Walter White and others have turned into Na’vi in new concept art.

The Breaking Bad – Avatar 2 crossover

What if Walter White was a Na’vi? That’s what the aforementioned concept art by Vince Gilligan has prompted fans to consider. Breaking Bad ended the story of Walter White, but "Avatar: The Way of Walter" could have continued it by turning Walter White into a Na’vi.

He was a master of cooking meth. But just imagine the kind of product he could have come up with if he were a Na’vi. So far, humans have been after Unobtanium and Amrita. But Mr. Walter Na’vi could have cooked the third most lucrative element on the planet, and he would have taken the help of Jesse Pinkman. Meanwhile, Gus Fring's Avatar could have fought them for territory.

Jesse and Gus Fring's Avatars (Image via impetu0usness)

While Vince Gilligan is the artist who designed these pieces of art, he revealed them through his Reddit account, u/impetu0usness. Sadly, this Avatar-Breaking Bad crossover could never happen. However, we are still in for some exciting new worldviews and possibilities as James Cameron prepares to introduce some new villains in Avatar 3.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer villains revealed?

Ash people in Avatar: The Seed Bearer concept art (Image via 20th Century Studios)

A while ago, James Cameron participated in an interview with a French newspaper, 20 minutes. He revealed that just like Avatar 2 brought us the water clan of sea people, he wants Avatar 3 to bring in a fire clan of “Ash people.” After the Metkayina clan, Cameron will introduce a group of Na’vi that are close to a volcanic biome.

The director said,

“Different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the "Ash People"."

He wants to reinvent the franchise and make people look at the Na’vi in a negative light. He continued:

"I want to show the Na’vi in a different light because, so far, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite."

So basically, Avatar 3 will be switching things up. Instead of the humans, Avatar 3 would bring in a villainous Na’vi clan.

Why Avatar 3, 4, and 5 will happen

James Cameron on Avatar 2 and 3 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Avatar 2 has now grossed $1.901 billion. It will soon beat Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: A New Hope. So with this success, Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are now a certainty.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron said that with Avatar 2’s success, he could not find a way out of the Avatar sequels:

“It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this, I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”

He has already filmed Avatar 3, but he also confirmed that Avatar 4 and 5 have also been written.

Avatar 4 and 5 could be delayed (Image via Sportskeeda)

He continued:

'Avatar 4' and '5' are both written. We even have some of '4' in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.

So they're definitely on their way. But while Avatar 3 might follow its scheduled release, Avatar 4 and 5 may require a few more years of production and post-production after Avatar: The Seed Bearer, which is set to arrive on December 20, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes