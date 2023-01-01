Avatar 2: Age of all important characters

Avatar 2 is a visual spectacle that has certainly matched and perhaps even bettered the expectations set by its predecessor. The sequel reintroduces the world of Pandora with characters both old and new. Jake Sully and Neytiri now have a family of their own, which is threatened when the Research Development Authority once again makes its way to the planet.

The James Cameron film came out 13 years after the first film, Avatar, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar 2 has already crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in just two weeks' time, becoming the fastest ever to achieve that feat.

Avatar 2 takes place 15 years after the events of the first film. Much has changed since then, and the Na'vi's battle for survival has taken a whole new meaning. In this piece, we'll reveal the ages of all the important characters in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Ages of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and other Avatar 2 characters

Jake Sully

Jake Sully in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Jake Sully traveled for a duration of "five years, nine months, and twenty-two days" to reach Pandora. That's why he is 28 years old when he arrives on the alien planet. Since the film is set 15 years into the future, it would make Jake Sully 43 years old.

This isn't an easy question to answer by any means, however. Since Jake Sully's human body was 28 years old at that point, his Avatar body seemed to be relatively young at that point.

Given that he was somewhere in his early to mid-20s, he would have to be somewhere between 36 and 40 years old.

Neytiri

Neytiri in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Neytiri's age isn't as hard to calculate. She was the first of the Na'vi tasked with familiarizing Jake with their ways. As time went on, their connection grew and they bonded with each other.

James Cameron detailed in the script that "in human age she would be 18." That would make Neytiri 33 years old in Avatar: The Way of Water. Having Jake be somewhere in his mid-twenties makes their initial 10-year age gap a bit easier to digest, since as a Na'vi he learns everything from the ground up.

Spider

Jake Sully's adopted human son, Spider in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Miles Socorro, otherwise simply known as "Spider," is the oldest of the Sully children. The human child was born after the events of Avatar, and the Sully family happily adopted him. While the child was born when humans were heading back to their home planet, they left him behind thinking he's too small to survive the grueling journey back home.

Ironically, Spider is the son of Colonel Miles Quaritch. Since Spider was already a small child during the events of Avatar, he would be somewhere between 15 and 16 years of age.

Neteyam

Neteyam, the eldest son in the Sully family, in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Jamie Flatters' Neteyam is the eldest biological child of the Sully family. The Pandora native was part of a tease at the end of Avatar, where the scene showed that Neytiri is pregnant with Jake's child. That scene was later deleted.

Neteyam was born shortly after the events of the first film, which makes him somewhere around 15 years old in Avatar 2. Neteyam is shown to be a prodigious son to Jake, even taking on the role of a leader for the next generation of warriors in the Omaticaya clan.

Kiri

Kiri, played by Sigourney Weaver, in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Kiri is the most different one out of all the children in the Sully family. She's an adopted daughter to Jake and Neytiri, but she's the biological daughter of Dr. Grace Augustine (also played by Sigourney Weaver).

The character is special, as she has an almost incomparable affinity to Eywa more than any other Na'vi member. It was confirmed during the promotion that she will be 14 years old in the movie.

Lo'ak

Lo'ak in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Lo'ak is the second son of Jake and Neytiri. Despite being the biological son of the duo, he is still treated as an outcast who has to constantly work for Jake's approval.

Since Lo'ak is old enough to be a warrior in the Omaticaya clan, it's likely that he is 13 to 14 years old. Lo'ak and Neteyam are pretty similar in age, so Lo'ak is probably around 14 years old.

Tuk

Tuk, the youngest child in the Sully family, in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

In Avatar 2, Tuk is the youngest of the Sully children. The biological daughter of Jake and Neytiri, she is merely eight years old. Since Tuk is only a child, everyone in the family is extremely protective of her.

Kiri is closer to Tuk than anybody else in the family. She is portrayed by actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who is popular for her role in Turning Red.

