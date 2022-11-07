Avatar 2: Release date and time, trailer, cast details, plot, and more

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated films ever. James Cameron released his masterpiece, Avatar, back in 2009 by telling a story that shows the triumph of nature over man. He broke new ground for motion-capture animation in films and made his own camera that captured the minor facial expressions of the actors so that the end result would be as realistic as possible.

All this made the first part one of the most visually impressive films ever made. Now, Cameron is bringing forth the sequel to the extraterrestrial spectacle, Avatar 2 or Avatar: The Way of Water, which has been in development for over a decade. Finally, fans will be able to watch the film after a long wait.

After 13 years, fans will finally behold the beauty of Pandora with Avatar 2 releasing in December

Avatar 2 release date

A still from the trailer of Avatar 2 (Image via Marvel)

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16, 2022. The sequels to Avatar were announced all the way back in 2010. Initially slated for 2014, the film saw eight delays in its theatrical schedule. The last delay was in June 2020, moving forward more than two years from the previous release date.

The plan for sequels goes as far as the fifth film, which Cameron has said may or may not happen. While the third film is slated for a December 2024 release, the fourth film will be released in December 2026. Fast forward two years from then, and we just might see Avatar 5 in December 2028.

Avatar 2 trailer

The official trailer for the sequel first premiered in theaters on May 5, 2022, with audiences watching Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness surprised to behold the world of Pandora in all its glory.

Avatar: The Way of Water's official trailer was then released on the franchise's official YouTube channel. It proved that audiences were still captivated by Avatar's story, as the trailer broke records and brought in 148.6 million views on its first day. It surpassed the viewer count for all the new Star Wars films.

Despite a 13-year gap between the first Avatar film and the sequel, fans still care about James Cameron's passion project. Avatar 2's official trailer showcased breathtaking visuals of Pandora while giving a glimpse into the life of Jake Sully and Neytiri. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer for Avatar 2 debuted on November 2, showing a clearer view of Pandora and introducing new characters.

Avatar 2 cast and characters

A still from the trailer of Avatar 2 (Image via Marvel)

Sigourney Weaver's character passed away in the first Avatar film, but she will return in the sequel as Sully and Neytiri's daughter. Avatar: The Way of Water is confirmed to have these actors within the cast:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman

Vin Diesel as TBC

Edie Falco as General Ardmore

Michelle Yeoh as Dr Karina Mogue

Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Sigourney Weaver as TBC

CCH Pounder as Mo'at

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

Britain Dalton as Lo'ak

Trinity Bliss as Tuktirey ("Tuk")

Bailey Bass as Tsireya ("Reya")

Filip Geljo as Aonung

Duane Evans Jr. as Rotxo

Dileep Rao as Dr Max Patel

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Jack Champion as Javier "Spider" Socorro

Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby

Oona Chaplin as Varang

CJ Jones as TBC

What we know so far about Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water will be an exciting sequel to the first part, picking up years after it ends. Just like 2009's Avatar, Cameron has written, produced, and edited Way of Water, but this time, he was joined by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) in co-writing the film. The sequel is largely based around the oceans of Pandora.

James Cameron @JimCameron The lessons from Avatar apply to present-day Earth, too. Indigenous peoples sustain 80% of our planet’s remaining biodiversity – ecosystems essential to our climate, fresh water, and food security. Join me in supporting and uplifting #IndigenousGuardianship by following @NiaTero The lessons from Avatar apply to present-day Earth, too. Indigenous peoples sustain 80% of our planet’s remaining biodiversity – ecosystems essential to our climate, fresh water, and food security. Join me in supporting and uplifting #IndigenousGuardianship by following @NiaTero.

Cameron has previously spoken about the tying theme of Avatar 2 - family. He told Empire magazine back in June about why family is one of the core aspects of the Avatar story.

"What if I take these incredible characters of Jake and Neytiri and give them a family?’ That gives them feet of clay right there. It’s about what you are teaching your children as they develop, and grow.

"Jake comes from the point of view of being a Marine and leans into that way of thinking because that’s what was ingrained in him about surviving. Pacifism and militarism are definitely going to come clashing."

The plot of Avatar 2 will focus on the return of the colonizing forces that first came to the planet. With Jake and Neytiri being forced to flee with their family, the underwater life and forces of Pandora offer a ray of hope.

Though it remains mystifying, fans can rest assured that they will be surprised. With Hollywood titans Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and Michelle Yeoh joining the cast, there will be some hard-hitting revelations.

