5 most-anticipated 2022 movie releases

2022 looks like a good year for cinema. Though 2021 saw some big theatrical releases, 2022 will routinely see movies dropping in cinemas. There is a massive lineup of titles scheduled to drop next year.

Starting with superhero movie sequels and live-action remakes of Disney cartoons, 2022 also has some big-screen blockbusters lined up. The year will also see some exciting, smaller oddball titles hailing from idiosyncratic directors hoping to change the scene of movies by producing more original and niche cinemas.

Watch out for these films releasing in 2022

1) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News @bpanthernews BREAKING: Production on BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has been delayed indefinitely as Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury!



Sources say the production is looking to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart. BREAKING: Production on BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has been delayed indefinitely as Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury!Sources say the production is looking to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart. https://t.co/7Q9AwWYQnu

With the large and ever-growing fan base of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the title that everyone is watching with incredibly intense interest is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ryan Coogler is back as the director, with most of the first film's cast returning with new members. With the tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise's future seemed bleak.

How can there be a sequel without Boseman? How will established characters like Nakia and M'Baku react to the sudden absence of T'Challa? Moreover, how will this absence be plotted in the storyline? Here's hoping that the sequel won't be the typical run-of-the-mill superhero movie.

2) Avatar 2

When Avatar debuted in 2009, the movie captured the box office like no other release that year. The James Cameron epic marked a watershed moment in the history of cinema with its amazing CGI and plotline. Avatar's first sequel is set for release on December 2022 and fans can anticipate at least three more sequels to Cameron's cinematic spectacle.

Avatar has already set expectations high and it is yet to be seen if the sequel will live up to the original. Cameron's reputation has ensured that Avatar 2 is one of the most intriguing cinematic question marks of 2022.

3) Knives Out 2

After Knives Out became a smashing hit, it was only inevitable that the movie would return with a sequel. Daniel Craig is the only returning cast member for this sequel, indicating that the new release will be nothing like its predecessor. Knives Out 2 promises to bring more mystery and mayhem in 2022.

4) The Northman

The Playlist @ThePlaylistNews Robert Eggers ‘The Northman’ has activated its Twitter and graphic designer @AgustinrMichel has shared a new poster. Coming to theaters April 22, 2022. Stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and more. bit.ly/3pApTbA Robert Eggers ‘The Northman’ has activated its Twitter and graphic designer @AgustinrMichel has shared a new poster. Coming to theaters April 22, 2022. Stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and more. bit.ly/3pApTbA https://t.co/6yXeIBDDpq

From Lighthouse director Robert Eggers, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgard as Viking Amleth, who goes on a revenge mission after his father is killed.

The movie is highly anticipated because it is reportedly a bigger production than the director's other movies. Unlike the monochromatic hues of Lighthouse or the muted palette of The Witch, The Northman will be in color. It'll be fascinating to see what Eggers does with all the new visual tools at his disposal.

5) Pinnochio

After years of development, it will be interesting to see what Guillermo del Toro has done with his stop-motion animated take on Pinocchio. Thanks to the support of Netflix, this project will become a reality in 2022.

Given the distinctive creations of the auteur director, it shouldn't be a surprise that this movie won't be a loyal adaptation of the Pinocchio tale everyone knows. Set in Italy, under the rule of Mussolini, Pinocchio will chronicle a wooden boy navigating what it means to be an adequately behaved child.

What is your most awaited 2022 watch? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Srijan Sen