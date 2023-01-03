James Cameron berated for copying Avatar 3 plot from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Way of Water is a huge success and everyone is looking forward to what Avatar 3 has to offer now. While the film may not seem as revolutionary as its predecessor was when it came out 13 years ago, James Cameron packed enough freshness with the Metkayina clan to make it enticing for global audiences.

Many would think that Cameron would come up with something new and unique if he wants Avatar 3 to be successful, as people don't want to see the "same old."

However the director seems to be two steps ahead of everyone. He already has a great idea for Avatar 3, but people think that just like the title of the film, Cameron is also taking plot inspiration from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The potential plot of Avatar 3

James Cameron on Avatar 2 and 3 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron spoke about his plans for the next Avatar outing in a recent interview with the French newspaper, 20 minutes.

The director plans to show fans the franchise from a new angle. While Avatar 2 brought fans the water clan, Avatar 3 is set to bring in a fire clan that’s close to a volcanic biome.

Just like the Metkayina are commonly known as the sea people, Avatar 3 is set to reinvent the wheel and introduce us to the “Ash people” present in fiery and volcanic surroundings.

Cameron said that the new film will have a different culture than the one he has already shown and that the fire will be represented by the "Ash people." Additionally, the Ash people could turn out to be the villains of Avatar 3.

Ash people in Avatar: The Seed Bearer concept art (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The volcanic upbringing of the Ash people could depict them as the toughest clan ever and about that, James Cameron said:

"I want to show the Na’vi in a different light because, so far, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite."

Fans are interested to see how the villainous Ash people will be different from Metkayina, Omaticaya, and other clans. However, there are other fans who think Cameron is ripping off the idea of Fire Na’vi from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Fans react to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Seed Bearer plot

Avatar vs Avatar: The Last Airbender similarities (Image via Sportskeeda)

We first saw Ang’s air bending, just like we saw Jake Sully’s air warfare in Avatar. Then came the Water Nation in the anime. The Metkayina people also came into the mix in Avatar 2.

After that, Avatar: The Last Airbender explored the Fire Nation and now the Avatar movie franchise is also looking to do that by bringing the Ash people into the mix.

So with this commonality, here’s how fans reacted:

Isaac (X) 🤖 @lifeofkrypton_

Second one is about water

Third one is about fire

I guess the fourth one gonna be about Earth tribe @hollywoodhandle First one is about airSecond one is about waterThird one is about fireI guess the fourth one gonna be about Earth tribe @hollywoodhandle First one is about air Second one is about water Third one is about fire I guess the fourth one gonna be about Earth tribe

Miwan @_JohnME_

Avatar 3: The Fury of Fire

Avatar 4: The Erosion of Earth

Avatar 5: The Absence of Air. @hollywoodhandle Avatar 2: The Way of WaterAvatar 3: The Fury of FireAvatar 4: The Erosion of EarthAvatar 5: The Absence of Air. @hollywoodhandle Avatar 2: The Way of WaterAvatar 3: The Fury of FireAvatar 4: The Erosion of EarthAvatar 5: The Absence of Air.

However, there were some who were supporting James Cameron throughout all the drama taking place on Twitter. While some said that the elements weren't invented by the anime, others stated that Cameron's franchise wasn't the first to have tribes based on the elements.

SteelersSZN @LameloTime @AssafChriqui @CultureCrave The movies are absolutely nothing like avatar the last airbender lmao.. avatar is not the first franchise to have tribes of water, fire, etc @AssafChriqui @CultureCrave The movies are absolutely nothing like avatar the last airbender lmao.. avatar is not the first franchise to have tribes of water, fire, etc

Fans seem to agree with the last tweet as the Avatar films are quite different from Avatar: The Last Different and the use of water and fire would just be a coincidence. Regardless, the Ash people could prove to be the key to third Avatar film’s success.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer is set to release on December 20, 2024.

