Who is Spider's mother in Avatar 2?

With a strong run in theaters, Avatar 2 has been wowing fans across the globe. But people have been left with a lot of questions that need to be answered in the future. One of those is about Kiri's father, which James Cameron specifically left as a mystery that will be resolved in future sequels.

But another question that only a few are asking is, "Who is Spider's mother in The Way of Water?" Fortunately, the answer to this question isn't a mystery, as Cameron has already answered it in the past.

Spider's debut in Avatar 2

Jack Champion as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The film introduced us to Spider, aka Miles Socorro. Played by Jack Champion, he was Jake Sully’s adopted human child. Although he wasn’t technically adopted, he was always around Jake’s children and became their human brother.

More than Neteyam, Lo'ak, or Tuk, Spider was really close to Kiri, who was another one of Jake’s adopted children. He was born on Pandora as the biological son of Miles Quaritch. But after Quaritch was defeated, he couldn’t go back to Earth with the rest of the RDA humans because he was too young for a Cryo-pod.

Spider in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Hence, he stayed back and practically grew up with the Sully family. He learned the Na'vi language and thought of himself as one of the blue ones. While the whole family accepted him, Neytiri could never accept him as one of the Na’vi due to his lineage and the fact that he is human.

Neytiri's inability to accept Spider became a big reason for conflict in Avatar 2’s final act. And the way the events played out in the film, there's a big chance that a wedge could be driven between him and the Sullys (especially when they find out that he saved Quaritch).

But all that is future talk. While we know who his father was, we never got to know his mother.

Spider's mother was a Scorpion pilot

Miles Quaritch and Paz Socorro (Image via Dark Horse comics)

James Cameron never mentioned Spider's mother in the film because he had already revealed the answer in the comics. His original script for Avatar 2 did not initially have a time jump. But upon realizing that his sequel wouldn’t work without a time jump, he decided to tell the follow-up story of Avatar through comics.

He worked with Dark Horse to publish the screenplay he initially wrote for Avatar 2 in the form of graphic novels. The Avatar: The High Ground comics provided this necessary backstory for Spider and revealed many other details.

Spider's mother Paz Socorro (Image via Darkhorse comics)

It was revealed that Spider’s mother was Paz Socorro, a Scorpion pilot for the RDA who flew with Quaritch's team to attack the Na’vi back in Avatar. She and Quaritch shared a romance that got her pregnant. She chose to name her son Miles after his father. But she died in the final battle of Avatar, soon after Spider's birth.

After her demise, Spider was left orphaned, only to be raised by the Na’vi loyalist humans and then eventually by the Sully family.

Now with the likes of Lo'ak becoming a leader in the future, and Kiri also playing a crucial role just like her mother, it is possible that Spider could also follow in his biological father's footsteps and become the next human villain in the franchise.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer is set to arrive on December 20, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes