Does Avatar 2 have an intermission? Explained

Avatar 2 is finally upon us, and fans have had to wait more than a decade to watch it. The James Cameron passion project arrived 13 years after its predecessor and teased so much more that is to come in the series. The film is dominating the box office successfully, making Avatar 3 and other subsequent titles a sure possibility.

The film has a run time that spans over three hours. In an age where viewers have considerably shorter attention spans, Avatar 2 challenges them with a three-hour and 12-minute long runtime.

Despite the length of the film, there is no intermission in between.

James Cameron wants fans to know that it's okay to leave and come back during their Avatar 2 viewing

Why Avatar 2 doesn't have an intermission

A still from Avatar The Way of Water (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Avatar 2 got a pretty big release in theaters. However, we live in times where films usually end up on streaming platforms a few months after their release (case in point: Black Adam, Thor: Love and Thunder, etc).

Moreover, there are also many readily available TV series just out there for fans to watch at their own pace. Coupling that with the fact that binging shows is an extremely common phenomenon, James Cameron wants fans to know that it's okay to "get up and go pee."

While speaking with Empire magazine, he told them that screen time and intermissions are irrelevant when fans are more than okay with binging content while taking little to no breaks.

"I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (TV) for eight hours. ... Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It's OK to get up and go pee."

Vin @vinny_toon Everyone running to the restroom after Avatar 2 Everyone running to the restroom after Avatar 2 https://t.co/SThvFqLGEM

Intermissions have become increasingly out of fashion in general. The standard consensus of not having an intermission between screenings goes against viewers in some cases.

However, theaters view it as a way to increase their potential revenue since by cutting the time of intermission, they can fit a few more screenings during the week.

Will Avatar 2 be as successful as Avatar?

A still from Avatar The Way of Water (Image via 21st Century Studios)

James Cameron told GQ that Avatar 2 is the "worst business case in movie history." The sci-fi epic would have to crack more than $2 billion in revenue just for the film to break even, since Cameron believes the only way the film yields any profit is if it becomes one of the four top-grossing films ever.

Avatar sits on the throne with a $2.9 billion in revenue, followed by Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War. These are the only films that have made more than $2 billion at the box office, and it's going to be a difficult climb up for Avatar 2.

Jake Sully and Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Currently, experts believe that the film will have no problem receiving $1.5 billion in box office revenues. However, James Cameron's two highest-grossing films, namely Avatar and Titanic, have an interesting pattern of growth.

While Titanic started off with only $28 million in its first week, it climbed up to $1 billion by drawing audiences for repeated viewings. Similarly, Avatar also started with an unsurprising $77 million in its first week domestically. However, it went up to make $760 million across North America and eventually brought in more than $2 billion internationally.

khemchand jatav @khemchand_jatav Avatar 2 will be most earning movie in all time Avatar 2 will be most earning movie in all time https://t.co/86u6rw1e0Q

If that's the case with Avatar: The Way of Water, we can expect it to turn a profit in the long run. This would ensure that Avatar 3 will be ready for release without any anxiety from the producers, and the Pandora saga will continue in all its glory.

