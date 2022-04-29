Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 review — Clown Prince of Crime has shocking revelation 

Batman: Beyond the White Knight returns with an issue that's an improvement on the previous but still drags on a bit. It's the third main entry in the White Knight universe and a sequel to Batman: Curse of the White Knight.

Written and illustrated by Sean Murphy, with colorings from Dave Stewart and lettering provided by Andworld Design, it was published under DC's Black Label line. Also, a warning to readers, as this article will mention SPOILERS.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight takes place ten years after the last entry and sees Bruce Wayne imprisoned. Terry McGinnis is hired by Derek Powers to break into the Batcave and steal a high-powered Batsuit.

After Bruce Wayne learns that a new Batman is in town, he breaks out of prison.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 offers great dynamic between Bruce Wayne and the Joker

A page from Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 (Image via DC Comics)

With the last issue, we saw that the Joker is back and that caused a lot of speculation in my head, thinking about where they will go with him. Surprisingly, he is pretty well utilized. Rather than being a cheap way to get him back in, they actually use Jack in an excellent way.

Basically, he is an AI construct within Bruce's head. Jack knows everything and helps Bruce decide what machinery a guard is using and how to get out of a particular situation.

This is quite visible when Jack ends up helping Bruce in his fight against Dick Grayson. He quickly lets Bruce know about the weak points in his armor, ultimately giving him the upper hand.

The best way to describe Batman and Joker/Jack's dynamic in Batman: Beyond the White Knight would be if Jarvis in Iron Man was more annoying than usual. That's basically all there is to it.

A page from Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 (Image via DC Comics)

Exploring the comic's big revelation

Moving away, let's talk about the finale of #2 that will raise many eyes. Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn are married? Joker's reaction at that moment was basically all of us reading this comic.

It's a very strange and bizarre concept that I am all for. This is an elseworld story, and whenever Murphy introduces a weird idea, it usually pays off.

With that being said, I really don't know how this will be explained, considering Bruce was in prison all this time. It certainly does have me excited for the upcoming issues.

What about Terry McGinnis?

Terry McGinnis, again, feels very much sidelined over here. There is hardly any Batman Beyond action happening here, which will disappoint many.

His story with Derek Powers definitely feels like it has potential, considering their relationship in the animated series. Still, it isn't being capitalized on, which is a shame because the Batman Beyond suit is pretty cool.

Thankfully, Sean Murphy's art helps keep this comic afloat, even though it drags a bit in many places. The pages look lovely, and they have a great flair to them. Honestly, I can't say anything more about it that already hasn't been said.

Final verdict

A page from Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 (Image via DC Comics)

Batman: Beyond the White Knight is an improvement on the previous issue, but it still lacks that Beyond flair that we want from the comic. While the next issue has me excited, considering Bruce will be suiting up, I hope we get some more Batman Beyond action.

