Batman and Spawn reunite after three decades in this one-shot crossover, cover art revealed on National Comic Book Day

Only a handful of superheroes are as cool as Batman. With his sharp detective skills, power-packed punches, and brooding personality, Knight is an all-time favorite hero of almost every comic book reader, and now he will be featured in a DC crossover comic.

This December, The Knight of DC Comics will team up with Hellspawn of Image comics. After nearly three decades, the two brooding superheroes will take center stage in the 48-paged one-shot crossover event. The crossover comic was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con by the writer Todd McFarlane.

On September 25, National Comic Book Day, Todd McFarlane revealed the variant cover of the highly anticipated one-shot comic book on Twitter.

The art shows the two superheroes brooding over the gargoyles on a stormy night in Gotham. The 1:25 variant cover is designed by Jason Fabok and Brad Anderson. Other variant covers are credited to Todd McFarlane, Gabriele Dell'otto, Sean Murphy, Franceso Mattina, J. Scott Campbell, Jim Lee, and Brett Booth.

The court of owls summons Spawn to take down Batman in the third crossover of the two famous superheroes

Image comics and the creator of Spawn will collaborate with DC artist Greg Capullo, who is well known for his work on various Spawn titles like Allan Moore’s Spawn and Spawn (Band 125), and DC titles like Scott Snyder’s Batman and Dark Knights: Metal.

McFarlane announced at the San Diego Comic-Con:

"Look, this is really simple. I get to play with one of the greatest comic characters ever (Batman), get to reunite with amazing artist Greg Capullo, AND am able to mix in my own creation (Spawn) into the storyline.

McFarlane added:

“These are the types of projects many of us creators in the comic industry only get to be a part of a few times in our careers,"

The Dark Knight and Spawn will clash against each other after thirty years. Things are about to get serious this time as the mysterious villainous group, The Court of Owls, has summoned Hellspawn of New York to break the bat.

The two superheroes first shared a page in Spawn/Batman in a 1994s graphic novel written by the legendary Frank Miller and illustrated by McFarlane. The second collaboration was War Devil, written by Alan Grant, Doug Moench, and Chuck Dixon, and art by Klaus Johnson. DC Comics will re-print both the series, titled The Classic Collection, which will go on sale from November 15, 2022.

Todd McFarlane said:

“My goal with this book is two-fold; First to just make it as fun a read as possible both visually and story wise.”

McFarlane added:

“Then second, I hope this book will continue to add to some of the many reasons any of us actually collect superhero comic books. That’s to release an “Event” book that folks will remember for years to come. This should be one heck of a nice holiday gift!”

Starlord Ziggy @mrjafri The Batman and Spawn by Francesco Mattina The Batman and Spawn by Francesco Mattina https://t.co/9pVA8NQWYL

Capullo and MacFarlane came together in 2006 to develop another crossover event featuring the two superheroes. However, the project never came to light aside from a few promo arts. Batman Spawn will hit the stands on December 13 this year. The comic will be available on DC comics' official website or at your nearest comic book store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far