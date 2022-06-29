Harley Quinn Season 3 brings the 'Court of Owls' and further exploration of Harlivy romance: Teaser breakdown and Easter eggs

The first teaser for Harley Quinn Season 3 has been revealed, and it brings all the chaos and mayhem that fans have come to expect from the series. The highly anticipated season is all set to return to HBO Max on July 28. With it being almost two years since the last season of the show premiered, this is surely to be good news for many.

The teaser for Harley Quinn Season 3 packed many surprises. From James Gunn's cameo to Amanda Waller making an appearance too, it looks like fans are in for a fun ride. There is also a sneak peek given to one of Batman's most notorious villain groups as well. So, without further ado, let's breakdown the trailer for Harley Quinn Season 3 and see what's it all about.

Harley Quinn Season 3 set to introduce Court of Owls and more

Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller's role is highly anticipated (Image via HBO Max)

The trailer opens up with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy celebrating their two-week anniversary. Harley brings Ivy quite the surprise here as she has a wrapped-up Amanda Waller in a body bag.

Kidnapping the head of the Suicide Squad herself, it looks like we will be seeing Waller take a major part in the story here.

More Harlivy romance

This season will show more of the pair's romantic relationship (Image via HBO Max)

With Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn finally being a thing in the upcoming season, the trailer shows us a bunch of glimpses with the couple being romantic with each other. In the comics, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are quite the power couple, and the show definitely looks like it will be taking inspiration from it.

The last season of the show saw the two get together, and the people who ship Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are definitely in for a treat.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing is set to make an appearance in Season 3 Image via HBO Max)

The DC Comics monster Swamp Thing also made an appearance in the trailer, where he can be seen here kissing a woman who seems like she is supposed to be Abigail Arcane. Swamp Thing's role in Harley Quinn Season 3 is still a mystery, and fans will get more information once the season rolls out.

Batman and Catwoman

Batman massaging Selina's feet (Image via HBO Max)

A brief glimpse of a romantic scene between Batman and Catwoman is shown as well. The scene sees Batman caressing Catwoman's feet, with Selina saying that it's not worth it. It certainly looks like there is a lot of PDA going on in this teaser.

Batman and Catwoman have had quite the year as well in the media. This wouldn't be the first glimpse into their romance this year as Matt Reeves' The Batman also showcased some great chemistry between Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) and Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson).

The Court of Owls

The Court of Owts (Image via HBO Max)

One of Batman's most notorious supervillain groups, the Court of Owls, also made an appearance in the trailer. Harley and Ivy put on owl masks and enter a party, only to find out a group indulging in s*xual activities. Well, it wouldn't be the first superhero media to showcase something like that as The Boys recently did it with Herogasm as well.

For those who don't know, the Court of Owls is basically an underground supervillain group that attacks Gotham with superpowered beings called the Talons. It was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, and introduced during Batman's New 52 run.

James Gunn

James Gunn's avatar in Harley Quinn Season 3's trailer (Image via HBO Max)

The director of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, is set to appear in Harley Quinn Season 3. It was confirmed earlier in the year that he would be starring here. The trailer sees Clayface make a chair and make a peculiar yet humorous request to the director. This season is shaping up to be wild.

Gunn has recently been collaborating a lot with DC. This will be his third collaboration with the company, and the director has teased more stuff for the future as well.

Well, that's for all the surprises in the trailer. Harley Quinn Season 3 promises all the crazy mayhem and action that we have come to expect from the show. It will premiere on July 28, exclusively on HBO Max.

