Black Panther 2's Namor actor accused of s*xual assault

Black Panther 2's Namor actor, Tenoch Huerta recently found himself in hot water. Huerta is popularly known for his roles as Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Rafa in Netflix's hit series, Narcos: Mexico.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The actor was accused of s*xual assault by renowned saxophonist Maria Elena Rios. This comes after Marvel recently found itself in a tough spot when s*xual assault allegations against Jonathan Majors came to light. The actor was arrested and charged for his alleged crimes in March 2023.

Maria Elena Rios accused Black Panther 2 actor of being a "s*xual predator"

Black Panther 2's Tenoch Huerta accused of s*xual assault (Image via Marvel)

Namor actor Tenoch Huerta has been accused of being a "s*xual predator" by renowned saxophonist Maria Elena Rios, who took to Twitter to share information about the same. She claimed in several of her tweets that Poder Prieto published things they weren't entitled to share, that the business failed to pay her, and that Huerta had s*xually assaulted her.

Rios stated that she was not compensated for the El Feisbuk de la Malinche podcast she participated in. She also claimed that she worked on other projects for Poder Prieto without compensation. She further said that Prieto supported Tenoch Huerta, the actor who played Namor in Back Panther 2 when she called him a "s*xual predator."

Poder Prieto first took to Twitter to reply to Reporte Indigo's tweet about Rios' allegations. Translated to English, they wrote:

"We are accused of not having paid you for this podcast. We cannot pay you something that is NOT our production. And we didn't publish it, only that content was recommended as we recommend content almost every day."

Poder Prieto's tweet (Image via Twitter)

To this, the saxophonist replied and stated that Poder Prieto was protecting Tenoch Huerta, who she called a "s*xual predator."

Elena Rios replied to Poder Prieto's tweet (Image via Twitter)

She then went on to write:

"It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a s*xual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization"

Elena Rios replied to Poder Prieto's tweet (Image via Twitter)

Neither Tenoch Huerta nor his team has responded to these allegations as of this writing and a statement is currently awaited.

Will Tenoch Huerta return after Black Panther 2?

Black Panther 2's Namor could return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Image via Marvel)

Namor made his debut in Wakanda Forever and is expected to play a major role in the next two Avengers movies. As there are no further details about the allegations against Tenoch Huerta, it is difficult to speculate about his future in the MCU.

If his alleged crimes are proven, he will definitely be recast in the future. However, we can expect Huerta to continue as Namor the Submariner if the allegations made by Maria Elena Rios are not taken further and investigated. After Black Panther 2, Namor will be seen in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

But since he has connections with Sue Storm in the comics, fans could expect a cameo by Namor in Fantastic Four as well. He was missing from the Infinity Saga but after his debut in Phase 4, viewers can expect him to play a major role in the Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrives on May 2, 2025.

