After Black Panther 2 stars Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne, which actors are joining the MCU?

MCU's Black Panther 2 already looks set for solid success at the box office and it has already garnered great reviews as well. The Ryan Coogler directorial was perhaps one of the more offbeat Marvel films that dared to proceed without its titular character after the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor behind the Wakandan king T'Challa.

The new film had a lot of promise and brought down the curtains on Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) fourth phase in style. It also introduced some wonderful characters, such as Tenoch Huerta's Namor and Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, both of whom will hopefully return in the future.

As we already know, Marvel has made a signature move by adding some big names to its already crowded roster, which will continue in the MCU's future phases. Following Marvel's Black Panther 2, the following actors have been confirmed to appear in shows and films.

The debutants of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

1) Olivia Colman - Secret Invasion

One of the biggest names on the list, Olivia Colman has established herself as one of the foremost actors of our generation, winning an Emmy for playing Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown and taking home an Oscar for her role in The Favourite. She will join Marvel as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in the upcoming Secret Invasion.

2) Emilia Clarke - Secret Invasion

Behold Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains.

Yes, four-time Emmy nominee Emilia Clarke is joining the MCU cast with Secret Invasion in an unspecified role.

3) Kingsley Ben-Adir - Secret Invasion

Another popular actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir, will join the MCU with Secret Invasion. After his recent stint as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, Kingsley has shot to global fame. He will play Gravik, a leader of the Skrull rebels, in Secret Invasion.

4) Will Poulter - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Will Poulter will play the popular comic character Adam Warlock in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy conclusion. His character is one of the most anticipated characters to watch out for.

5) Devery Jacobs - Echo

Devery Jacobs, the breakout star of FX's acclaimed comedy Reservation Dogs, will star in the upcoming stand-alone series of Alaqua Cox, a spinoff of Hawkeye. There is no information about her role yet.

6) Zawe Ashton - The Marvels

The Marvels will have an expansive lineup consisting of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. It will also feature Zawe Ashton, the star from Velvet Buzzsaw, as the antagonist. Interestingly, Ashton is engaged to Tom Hiddleston, making them a Marvel couple.

7) Anthony Ramos - Ironheart

Anthony Ramos, another breakout star from Hamilton, is set to appear in a major role in Ironheart. He is expected to play the villain, but there has been no confirmation from the studio.

8) Harrison Ford - Captain America: New World Order

Some may call it a miracle and some may call it insanity, but "the" Harrison Ford is coming to Marvel. Ford is set to make his debut in Anthony Mackie's first solo film Captain America as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

9) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

If there is bigger news than Ryan Reynold's Deadpool joining the world of the MCU, it is the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for one last slash. This is a piece of news that sent shockwaves through the internet. Other actors set to appear, or are rumored to, for the upcoming phase of MCU includes Delroy Lindo, Mahershala Ali, Alden Ehrenreich, and Ke Huy Quan.

