Blue Beetle trailer release date has reportedly been locked

Blue Beetle is one of the most anticipated superhero films of this year. According to DC Studios head James Gunn, the film will serve as the first installment of his rebooted DC Universe continuity following the events of The Flash. The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and will star Xolo Mariduena of Cobra Kai fame as the titular hero.

2023 has seen or will see the release of four DC films: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle.

The film is set for release in August and as such, fans have been clamoring for the first footage from the film. So far, aside from a few behind-the-scenes photos and an official poster, no other promotional material has been released as of yet.

However, thanks to a new report from an industry insider, fans now know when to expect the first trailer for the film. According to the insider, it will drop on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Blue Beetle's trailer anticipation started on March 22 following an Instagram post by George Lopez

Blue Beetle Updates @Bluebeetlenews Blue beetle trailer releasing April 3rd its apparently 2 mins and 27 seconds!!

.

Credit to DanielRpk Blue beetle trailer releasing April 3rd its apparently 2 mins and 27 seconds!!.Credit to DanielRpk https://t.co/I3ZFJsitym

According to a reputed industry insider, Daniel Ritchman (Daniel RPK), the teaser or first official promotional clip for Blue Beetle will reportedly be 2 minutes and 27 seconds long. The film, which will release on August 18, was originally slated to hit HBO Max directly, until WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav decided to turn it into a theatrical release.

Anticipation for the first trailer of the film began on March 22 when George Lopez, who appears in the film as Rudy, the uncle of the titular superhero Jaime Reyes, took to Instagram to reveal that the trailer would be dropping very soon.

He posted a photo of himself, Angel Manuel Soto, Harvey Guillen and the lead actor Xolo Mariduena, dubbing the group as "The Beetles."

Blue Beetle will revolve around a young college graduate named Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers and the ability to form an exoskeleton around himself after a blue alien scarab grafts onto his body.

The official synopsis, as per Warner Bros., reads as:

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,"

It continues:

"As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Blue Beetle will be the first DC film to feature a Latino protagonist. As of now, no other plot details have been revealed. Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon, is however confirmed to be playing the main antagonist of the film, Victoria Kord.

Victoria's last name, "Kord," will be familiar to die-hard DC Comics fans as it is also the last name of Ted Kord, the second person to assume the mantle of the Blue Beetle in the comics, following Dan Garrett, who was the first to take on the role in the comics in 1939.

DC @DCOfficial BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #1 hits comics shops in November—here’s a preview from Jaime Reyes himself! BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #1 hits comics shops in November—here’s a preview from Jaime Reyes himself! https://t.co/yKsAgJrOII

Ted Kord is best known by comic fans for his friendship with the time-travelling and glory-seeking superhero Booster Gold. As of now, it remains to be seen whether or not Ted Kord will play a role in the upcoming film, as the character has not yet been confirmed for it.

Xolo Mariduena, who plays the lead character Jaime Reyes (Blue Beetle), revealed in an interview with Comicbook.com about how he was excited about the film and how it was his first movie:

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen, And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge."

He continued:

"I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

The following actors will be seen alongside Reyes as the main cast of the film:

Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle

Bruna Marquezine as Penny

Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio

Damian Alcazar as Alberto

Raoul Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

Additionally, Harvey Guillén has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Poll : 0 votes