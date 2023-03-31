Captain America: New World Order - Julia Louis Dreyfus' Valentina Fontaine to appear in the film

Captain America: New World Order is one of 2024's most highly anticipated Marvel movies. The film, serving as a sequel to Disney+'s 2021 miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson deal with the challenges that come with being Captain America, a mantle he had assumed at the end of the series.

The film is set to boast a cast of both new and old faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns / Leader and Liv Tyler's Betty Ross from 2008's The Incredible Hulk and Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

However, if a new report from an industry insider is to be believed, Captain America: New World Order will have another addition to its cast -- Julia Louis Dreyfus' Valentina "Val" Allegra de Fontaine.

What is Val's role in Captain America: New World Order?

The news of Julia Louis-Dreyfus reprising her role as Valentina Fontaine in Captain America: New World Order came from reputable industry insider Jeff Sneider, who revealed it on his Hot Mic podcast.

Valentina will thus appear in two MCU movies next year, the other being Thunderbolts, where she is confirmed to be showing up in a leading role.

As of now, Val's role in Captain America: New World Order remains unclear, however, it will presumably tie into her role in Thunderbolts, where she will have a large role. In the latter, she will be instrumental in the creation of a super-soldier, who is likely to be the MCU's version of Sentry.

🌸 @patsyandhedy i need fury and valentina to have history in the mcu like they do in the comics and share the screen in secret invasion i need fury and valentina to have history in the mcu like they do in the comics and share the screen in secret invasion https://t.co/zmXCxnPENl

It is also possible that Val will be depicted in Captain America: New World Order as a close associate of Harrison Ford's President Thunderbolt Ross, where both will be seen working to create the Thunderbolts team comprised of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Red Guardian, Taskmaster and Ghost, which will thus inevitably set up the Thunderbolts.

New World Order and Thunderbolts are already reportedly connected, as the rumored plotlines of both movies deal with the fictional metal Adamantium, found on the celestial Tiamut, last seen in 2021's Eternals.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel What do you think about the theory that Valentina is a Skrull in the MCU? What do you think about the theory that Valentina is a Skrull in the MCU? https://t.co/JtqXWPPzh6

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in an interview with Variety, revealed how there was a lot of secrecy during her first time on set filming Thunderbolts, stating:

"There's so much secrecy around it. When I first started shooting it I had to go set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage."

Kevin Feige revealed on the D23 Disney Insider podcast that Val will be a key character in the MCU moving forward. This is evidenced by her minor but key appearances in some recent MCU projects such as Black Widow and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the latter film, she was depicted as the director of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and the ex-wife of Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross.

Captain America: New World Order's plot details and cast list

The plot of Captain America: New World order as per a leaked synopsis states that various governments and organizations of the world will be warring over possession of the metal known as Adamantium, which was discovered on the celestial Tiamut, which is now an island following the events of the Eternals.

The synopsis also suggests that Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross would serve as the primary antagonist of the film, wanting to claim both Tiamut Island and Adamantium.

The leaked synopsis then states that Sam Wilson will try to stop Ross by assembling a new team of heroes, including the new Falcon (Joaquin Torres). The synopsis then concludes by saying that Sam's Captain America will also deal with other villains who are also trying to fight for possession of Adamantium.

The Hero Source @theherosource



Liv Tyler has just been confirmed to return to the MCU as Betty Ross.



#CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder The cast of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’ just keeps growingLiv Tyler has just been confirmed to return to the MCU as Betty Ross. The cast of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’ just keeps growing 🔥Liv Tyler has just been confirmed to return to the MCU as Betty Ross.#CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder https://t.co/SAYKONvPOK

The cast of Captain America: New World Order is as follows:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra

Liv Tyler as Dr. Betty Ross

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Additionally, Xosha Roquemore has been cast in an undisclosed role. Sebastian Stan will also reportedly reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in the film, with his character supposedly tying into his confirmed appearance in Thunderbolts.

