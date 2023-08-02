Cillian Murphy discusses the potential of portraying Dr. Doom in the new Fantastic Four movie

Actor Cillian Murphy has been riding the waves of success with his recent movie, which was a blockbuster at the box office. His titular role in the movie, Oppenheimer, has garnered him a lot of praise from both fans and critics. He had previously given a fan-favorite performance in The Dark Knight trilogy as Jonathan Crane and Scarecrow.

The actor, busy giving interviews before the release of Oppenheimer, spoke on a variety of topics. While replying to Josh Horowitz on his podcast, Cillian Murphy commented on playing Doctor Doom in Marvel’s Fantastic Four. He revealed that for him, the script plays the most important role in taking up any character or movie. He hinted that if the script was right, he might contemplate playing Doctor Doom.

Considering his profile, fans of the Marvel series have often "fancast" him to appear in Fantastic Four as the enigmatic villain, Victor Von Doom. While there is no news about the Fantastic Four movie expected in 2025 from Marvel Studios, the makers will get an idea of what needs to be done to rope in Cillian Murphy for a role. Nailing the script will be a priority, and that responsibility may lie on Josh Friedman’s shoulders, who is the writer for the Avatar 2 movie.

Cillian Murphy might play negative roles from comic books under one condition

While speaking to the host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cillian hinted at the importance of the script. He was replying to the host, Josh Horowitz, about taking up the role of Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four. He confirmed that in the unpredictable and wild business of movies, the script was significant. He said:

“It’s always about the script…You never know…This business is so unpredictable and wild…You never know what’s gonna turn up.”

Cillian Murphy has portrayed dark villains before in the genre of superhero movies. While he famously played Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and its sequels, he had originally auditioned for the lead role of Bruce Wayne. However, the Peaky Blinders actor accepted that he considered Christian Bale a better Batman than he could have been.

Murphy had previously told Vulture why he liked working on Nolan’s Batman Begins. The actor claimed that Nolan’s realistic tone appealed to him. Despite being a superhero movie, nobody in the movie wielded any superpowers, and everyone was grounded in a relatable reality.

While the MCU has to pay attention to this if they want to bring Cillian Murphy into the fold, Doom as a character is too theatrical and unworldly to be grounded. His chilling aura comes from his desire for dominion and authority. The script portraying Doom can be kept true to the comics while making him more realistic. If that can pull in an actor like Cillian Murphy, the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot will be thrilling.

What is the prospect of the MCU’s Fantastic Four?

Cillian Murphy’s name has been doing the rounds among "fancasts" to be cast as Victor Doom since the announcement that the Fantastic Four is set to join the MCU. While the casting for the movie is in progress, the much-awaited film helmed by Matt Shakman is delayed.

Slated to start filming in 2024, the production is going to be further affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As of now, the scheduled release date for the movie has been fixed at May 2, 2025.

Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters.