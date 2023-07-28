"This is a new low": Fans disgusted as studios plan on terminating writer contracts amidst SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike has hit a new disheartening low as studios have been reportedly planning to terminate some of their first look and overall deals with writers as soon as August 1, 2023, according to various reports from Variety. At this point in the developments, this can be seen as a way for major studios to retaliate against the stopped work in Hollywood.

The deals would be torn up under contractual force majeure clauses, which can be used because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. If this goes through, it will be a major loss for the protestors, who have been fighting the studios for increased wages and the regulation of generative AI in the entertainment sector.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about the strikes (Image via Twitter)

According to Variety, many of these deals were reportedly suspended only a week into the strike in May 2023, by producers including Amazon, HBO, Warner Bros. TV, NBCUniversal, Disney, and CBS Studios.

This came as a big shock into the world of entertainment, as many fans took to social media sites like Twitter to express their disappointment at this negative development.

"Arrogance personified": Netizens express displeasure with big studios as SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue to rage

Discussing Film's post about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes (Image via Twitter)

Over the past few days, Hollywood has seen some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry join in the SAG-AFTRA strike. Moreover, many prominent personalities had previously taken their stance when the WGA strike began months back.

With no resolution in sight, it seems that the studios are trying to fight back with various measures, including contract termination, which would hit many creatives. Moreover, studios have also reportedly started to boost their AI-based sectors, possibly to further hit back on the strikes.

This is the first time writers and actors have gone on strike at the same time since the 1960s. It could reportedly have a widespread impact on Hollywood in the coming years, if not resolved on time.