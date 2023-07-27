"Amazes me how little they care about the people": Fans in disbelief as Disney starts fightback against SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike with AI

After weeks of distasteful development around the use of generative AI and wage differences, which led to a double strike in Hollywood for the first time in decades, studios have quietly started pursuing means that could turn the worst fears of creatives true. According to recent reports, companies like Netflix and Disney have allegedly started hiring artificial intelligence experts and researchers who could actually go on to replace entertainment the way people know it.

This came as a massive shock to fans worldwide as well as actors and writers who have been on strike for a considerable time this year. Many actors came forward to express their growing concerns about the technology, with Bryan Cranston among the most active ones. However, the new development seems to hint that this struggle is perhaps only beginning.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

This hiring spree came as a complete shock to television and film fans, who could not believe that the big studios would try to fight back the strike by doing the very thing the protests seek to end.

Netizens express shock as AI concerns loom large

The use of AI has been a matter of sci-fi books and films for most of our lives. However, rapid development in generative AI in the past year has made many questions about the future implication of the same. Not long after, there were questions about how this technology could replace real people from their jobs.

As such, Twitter became a hotbed of debate and discussion after the news of Disney's new hiring scheme came to light, with many users criticizing the decision.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Disney's hiring spree (Image via Twitter)

What is even more concerning is that Disney is not the only one going through with this plan. Many other studios like Netflix, Sony, and Amazon are also reportedly trying to boost their AI-based workforce in what could be a scary transition in the future.

As of now, both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are still on strike.