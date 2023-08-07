Clone High season 3: Everything to know about the sci-fi comedy drama's renewal

Clone High season 3 is coming back. Following a surprise second season, fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next round of their favorite cloned historical figures. So far, viewers have seen Abe Lincoln leading high school shenanigans, Cleopatra stealing hearts, and JFK...being JFK.

But the story isn't over yet, as news of Clone High season 3 has been confirmed.

Rebooting a cult classic is always a risky move, but in the case of Clone High, the gamble has paid off. After its unexpected revival, the second season was met with great success. Now, with the excitement of a third season, Clone High fans are eagerly anticipating another term with this hilarious pack of historical look-alikes.

Diving deep into the intrigue of Clone High Season 3

Class is in session: All the buzz about the renewal of Clone High season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the announcement that Clone High would be revived with not just one but two new seasons, the anticipation for season 3 has reached fever-pitch among fans.

With the simultaneous order of both seasons, the tantalizing prospect of an early release date for Clone High season 3 becomes more plausible.

Ensuring that the revival follows a consistent format, the third season of Clone High will maintain the ten-episode structure, aligning with the second season. While we are yet to receive an official release date, inside sources from Warner Bros. Discovery indicate a potential 2024 release, as per Polygon.

This news has electrified the fanbase as they gear up for another series of adventures with their favorite clone high schoolers. When it comes to the anticipated storyline of Clone High season 3, the field for speculation is wide open.

The second season's conclusion left viewers teetering on the edge of suspense. In a desperate bid to exert control, the ever-scheming Joan orchestrated a school-wide mind-wipe. This shocking twist leaves viewers wondering how this will impact the storyline for the third season.

As we approach season 3 of Clone High unveiling, fans are caught in a whirlwind of speculation and theories. Will the mind-wipe result in a soft reset, ushering in a new series of adventures for the clone teenagers? Or will Joan manipulate the situation, somehow saving the day and restoring some semblance of order to the clone high school?

As fans count down to 2024, these questions remain at the forefront of everyone's minds. The much-anticipated Clone High season 3 will unravel these mysteries and more.

Clone High Season 3: A fresh take on historical high jinks

Anticipation builds as season 3 of Clone High gears up for a new batch of historical comedy (Image via Max)

Clone High revolves around cloned historical figures placed back in high school. Despite facing controversy and cancelation in its early years, the show found a new life when its revival was announced in 2020. The subsequent season 2 release in May 2023 was a success, and the news of season 3 of Clone High in production bodes well for the series' future.

For those following the development, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Clone High season 3 is indeed in production and projected for a 2024 release on HBO Max. Given the current state of production, a spring or summer release could be in the cards for season 3.

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck



Season 3 is in production, and is expected to release on Max sometime in 2024! The season 2 finale of Clone High is now airing on MaxSeason 3 is in production, and is expected to release on Max sometime in 2024! pic.twitter.com/4ypD2JDGOu

An interesting change in the series' revival is the absence of Gandhi. While this was partially due to past controversies, co-creator Phil Lord stated it served as a shake-up for the character set and a necessity for the show to evolve from season to season.

While the storyline for season 3 of Clone High remains under wraps, fans can certainly expect more of the hilarious high school adventures that make the show a beloved sci-fi comedy drama. The class will be back in session soon, with Clone High season 3 set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2024.