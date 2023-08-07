Why is Gandhi not in the new Clone High season 2? Explained

As Clone High season 2 made a triumphant return earlier this yeae, a notable void in the character ensemble has ignited intense debate among its die-hard fans: What led to Gandhi's conspicuous absence from the the animated series Clone High season 2?

This central question has been at the heart of the discourse around the show's revival, fueling debate and speculation in equal measure. Now, show creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller have finally broken their silence on the matter, shedding light on the notable omission and giving fans a glimmer of hope for the future.

"We didn't want to have it cancelled again before it even started," Lord candidly shared in an interview with TVLine. In sync with his creative partner, Miller humorously said, "We're stupid, but not that stupid."

Gandhi's Vanishing Act in Clone High Season 2

A chilling absence: The inside story behind Gandhi's nonappearance in Clone High Season 2 (Image via Max)

As the masterminds behind Clone High Season 2, Lord and Miller have been treading carefully to avoid the controversy that engulfed the original series. A key reason behind discontinuing the initial series was the portrayal of the character Gandhi.

After the original run, viewers were left in suspense about the frozen clone characters. However, the first two episodes of Clone High Season 2 reveal that while most of the characters have been resuscitated, Gandhi remains noticeably frost-bound.

However, this doesn't mean the party-loving clone has made his final appearance. As HBO Max, now known as Max, picked up the Clone High revival and ordered two fresh seasons, the creators suggested that Gandhi's return could still be on the cards if the show is further extended.

They admitted to TVLine that their decision to keep Gandhi in suspended animation stemmed from their indecision about handling the character. Lord stated:

"He's still there, able to thaw out if there's a Season 4."

While Gandhi remains in cold storage for the foreseeable future, Clone High Season 2 reintroduces familiar faces like Abraham Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), and John F. Kennedy (Chris Miller).

Moreover, Mitra Jouhari breathes life into the character of Cleopatra, while new additions like Harriet Tubman (Ayo Edebiri), Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), Confucius (Kelvin Yu), and Christopher "Topher Bus" Columbus (Neil Casey) add more vibrancy to the series.

The Gandhi controversy: A look back

Gandhi's character portrayal led to a significant controversy, resulting in the initial cancellation of Clone High (Image via Max)

To fully comprehend the controversy surrounding Gandhi, we need to delve into the history of Clone High. A brainchild of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence, the series was a joint venture between Nelvana and MTV Animation. First aired on Teletoon in Canada and later on MTV in the United States, Clone High quickly became controversial.

The show was criticized for its irreverent portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi as a party animal, sparking outrage in India. The controversy escalated to 150 politicians, including Gandhi's grandson, even staging a hunger strike outside the MTV India offices. These events and low ratings forced MTV to cancel Clone High abruptly.

Despite the initial controversy and cancellation, Clone High cultivated a dedicated following, prompting MTV Entertainment Studios to develop a Clone High revival in 2020.

HBO Max greenlit the revival for two seasons in 2021, which premiered on the streaming platform now known as Max on May 23, 2023. With ten episodes slated for both the second and third seasons and the first season already streaming on Max, Clone High fans have much to look forward to.

With both season 1 and the ongoing season 2 available on Max, Clone High is again open for exploration and enjoyment. As for Gandhi's future in the series, the creators have left fans with a cliffhanger, suggesting they may not have seen the last of this controversial character.